PONTIALIS Acquires AMPrO 3D Operations, 3Dmensionals Named Official Advisor

PONTIALIS GmbH & Co. KG, a Cologne-based specialist distributor of 3D printing technologies and materials, has acquired the commercial operations of AMPrO 3D GmbH, a German company focused on metal additive manufacturing solutions. Under this agreement, PONTIALIS’s brand 3Dmensionals will serve as the official advisor to AMPrO 3D’s clients, offering expert consulting, equipment sales, and support for both polymer and metal 3D printing. This strategic move strengthens their combined capabilities and market presence in the additive manufacturing industry.

The acquisition expands 3Dmensionals’ portfolio and positions it to enhance its partnerships and service offerings within the industry. Clients previously served by AMPrO 3D will now be supported by the 3Dmensionals team, gaining access to a broader range of products and services. These include solutions from leading manufacturers such as Bambu Lab, Formlabs, Prusa, Ultimaker, and Shining3D. In addition, 3Dmensionals will offer customized training programs, tailored service packages, and long-term support solutions.

“This development is a major milestone for us, and we look back on it with pride,” said Vincent Brinkmann, Managing Director of 3Dmensionals. “We thank Andreas Weiß, founder of AMPrO 3D, for his trust and look forward to accompanying AMPrO 3D’s customers into the next phase of their 3D printing journey with our experienced team.”

Vincent Brinkmann (Managing Director, 3Dmensionals); Andreas Weiß (Managing Director, AMPrO 3D). Photo viaAMPrO 3D.

Educational Collaboration

In a press release, AMPrO 3D explained that it has established a strong presence in the additive manufacturing landscape through its consulting services, technical insights, and digital content. Weiß has played a key role in promoting 3D printing technologies, offering educational resources and product recommendations to a wide audience. These efforts will continue in collaboration with 3Dmensionals as part of the transition.

Looking ahead, Weiß will focus on expanding the 3D Printing Academy—an educational initiative offering online courses, live expert sessions, and a growing community network. 3Dmensionals will support this effort as the Academy’s official sponsor, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing knowledge and accessibility in the field of 3D printing.

Day-to-day scene from former AMPrO 3D retail operations. Photo via AMPrO 3D.

3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions

This month Sodick, a Japanese EDM manufacturer, finalized the acquisition of a metal 3D printer manufacturer Prima Additive, reinforcing its position in the metal additive manufacturing sector. With the majority stake secured, Prima Additive has officially exited the Prima Industrie Group and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sodick. Going forward, the company will operate under the name “Prima Additive by Sodick.”

The existing management team will remain in place, with CEO Paolo Calefati continuing to lead the company. Plans are already underway to open a new production facility and expand R&D operations in Turin, Italy.

In April, Nano Dimension completed its acquisition of U.S. FDM 3D printer manufacturer Markforged Holding Corporation.Nano Dimension’s deal for Markforged was first announced in September 2024. Valued at $116 million, or $5.00 per share, the transaction has been sealed following the completion of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, has become Nano Dimension’s new CFO.

Elsewhere, United Performance Metals (UPM), a US-based specialty metals solutions provider and affiliate of O’Neal Industries, acquired Fabrisonic LLC, an Ohio-based 3D metal printing manufacturing company. The acquisition is intended to enhance UPM’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its range of solutions.

