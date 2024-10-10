polySpectra launches its new 3D printing resin for home and small business use

3D printing materials producer polySpectra has unveiled its latest product, Cyclic Olefin Resin (COR) Zero, through a Kickstarter campaign.

With this launch, the company is offering consumers a manufacturing-grade material that can be used with affordable resin 3D printers. polySpectra says this material brings industrial-level production capabilities into home workshops and small businesses.

It offers a cost-effective alternative to injection molding for makers, designers, and engineers, and is also suitable for applications like mechanical components, fluidic parts, electronic enclosures, and wearables such as glasses and podiatry inserts.

“The chemistry behind COR Zero has been in development for many years, with direct input and validation from Fortune 500 customers, leading aerospace firms, and the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE). We are tremendously excited to bring this powerful technology to the general public, which we hope will accelerate innovation in hardware and durable goods,” said polySpectra Founder and CEO Raymond Weitekamp, PhD.

3D printed part made from COR Zero. Photo via polySpectra.

Material properties of COR Zero

One of the major challenges in resin-based 3D printing has been overcoming brittleness and thermal instability, which have limited its adoption for end-use manufacturing. PolySpectra’s COR series, including COR Zero, has been specifically engineered to tackle these issues.

Designed for both industrial and desktop DLP/LCD 3D printers, COR materials combine toughness, heat resistance, and chemical durability, qualities that bring resin printing closer to full-scale production capabilities.

What sets COR Zero apart is its accessibility for home use. With just a few essential pieces of equipment including a freezer for storage, a microwave for post-curing, and a resin 3D printer, users can create durable, high-quality parts without the need for expensive industrial tools. This blend of ease of use and advanced material performance enables makers to bring professional-grade manufacturing into their workshops.

COR Zero’s material properties further underscore its potential for functional, end-use parts. It offers a tensile strength of 53 MPa, a modulus of 2175 MPa, and an elongation at a break of 18%, ensuring strong, resilient prints.

Its impact resistance is also notable, with a notched IZOD strength of 27 J/m and an un-notched value of 400 J/m. Additionally, the resin’s glass transition temperature ranges between 125°C and 145°C, allowing it to withstand high-temperature applications.

According to polySpectra, these features make COR Zero an ideal option for those looking to produce durable and reliable parts at home, eliminating the need for outsourcing to industrial manufacturers.

To bring COR Zero to market, polySpectra has launched a Kickstarter campaign with a funding goal of $10,000. These funds will be used to source raw materials in bulk and begin manufacturing the resin at polySpectra’s California facilities.

Should the campaign reach its $20,000 stretch goal, the company will also offer a black version of COR Zero, giving backers the option to choose between the standard amber color and the black variant before shipping.

Latest materials in resin 3D printing

polySpectra’s launch of COR Zero comes at a time when other companies and researchers are also advancing the field of resin 3D printing.

For instance, Netherlands-based 3D printing resin manufacturer Liqcreate launched Liqcreate Rigid Pro, a resin tailored for engineering applications. Offering high chemical resistance, strength, and heat tolerance, it is ideal for industries such as automotive, oil and gas, and electronics.

With heat deflection temperatures reaching up to 109°C after thermal curing, this resin can handle demanding environments. It works across a range of 3D printers, enabling quick production of custom parts, minimizing the reliance on large inventories.

Moreover, University of Birmingham researchers developed a recyclable resin for 3D printing, addressing a key sustainability challenge in the industry. Traditionally, resins derived from non-renewable petrochemicals are difficult to recycle due to the irreversible chemical bonds formed during curing.

Based on lipoic acid, this new resin can be broken down into its original building blocks for reuse. With possible applications in rapid prototyping and various industries, the resin offers a more sustainable approach to 3D printing.

Nominations for 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards close in mid-October. Don’t Wait: Nominate.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows a 3D printed part made from COR Zero. Photo via polySpectra.