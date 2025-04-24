polySpectra and Tethon 3D unveil ThOR 10, a ceramic-filled composite resin for high-performance additive manufacturing

At this year’s RAPID + TCT show, polySpectra, an advanced materials company known for its durable Cyclic Olefin Resins (COR), and Tethon 3D, a U.S.-based ceramic additive manufacturing specialist, have jointly launched ThOR 10, a new composite photopolymer resin engineered for industrial 3D printing. The new material combines polySpectra’s thermally stable, impact-resistant COR platform with Tethon’s proprietary ceramic fillers, delivering a resin suited for demanding end-use parts.

ThOR 10, named as a portmanteau of “Tethon” and “Olefin Resin”, is the first in a series of composite resins intended to close the gap between prototyping materials and functional, production-grade components. It targets sectors such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and tooling, offering a potential alternative to traditional glass-filled thermoplastics like nylon, PEEK, and PBT.

“Filled polymers are an incredibly important category of engineering materials,” said Raymond Weitekamp, PhD, Founder and CEO of polySpectra. “We’re excited to bring this new level of thermomechanical performance to resin 3D printing.”

The composite’s toughness is underpinned by a Notched Izod impact strength of 55 J/m and elongation at break above 20%, while its glass transition temperature (Tg) of 131°C enables durability under sustained heat.

Tethon 3D CEO Trent Allen emphasized the significance of combining the company’s ceramic expertise with polySpectra’s base resin platform. “These efforts are necessary to drive additive manufacturing forward and set new standards in impact resistance and thermal stability.”

Advanced performance for functional parts

ThOR 10 is compatible with both desktop and industrial DLP/LCD 3D printers, and builds upon COR’s reputation as a durable material designed to address the historic brittleness of photopolymer prints. According to the companies, the ceramic reinforcement significantly boosts both impact resistance and stiffness, positioning ThOR 10 for use in production-grade components across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics.

Market availability and technical specifications

ThOR 10 is now available in both 385nm and 405nm formulations, with orders open through polySpectra and Tethon 3D.

Property Value Material Type Ceramic-filled Cyclic Olefin Resin (COR) Filler Content 10% glass-filled composite Notched Izod Impact Strength 55 J/m Elongation at Break >20% Tensile Modulus 2.0 GPa Glass Transition Temperature (Tg) 131°C (268°F) Chemical Resistance High (inherent to COR chemistry) Compatible Wavelengths 385 nm and 405 nm Printer Compatibility Industrial and desktop DLP/LCD 3D printers Applications Gears, impellers, tooling inserts, electronics enclosures, brackets, mounts, housings, fluidic manifolds Available From polySpectra and Tethon 3D

For full material details, view the ThOR 10 technical datasheet.

Advancements in ceramic AM and photopolymer composites

The launch of ThOR 10 reflects a broader industry shift toward composite photopolymers that deliver production-level performance. Ceramic-filled resins have gained traction for their ability to withstand thermal and mechanical stress, expanding the range of feasible applications in additive manufacturing.

Tethon 3D, for instance, has been expanding its ceramic AM capabilities, most recently through its acquisition of TA&T, enabling in-house sintering and resin development. At the same time, polySpectra continues to develop COR based materials that offer enhanced toughness and heat resistance for both prototyping and end-use production.



