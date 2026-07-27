Polymaker’s HT-PLA Pro Doubles Impact Strength Without Losing Heat Resistance

The Utrecht-based filament maker Polymaker has launched HT-PLA Pro, a tougher version of its heat-stable HT-PLA filament aimed squarely at the two complaints that have followed high-temperature PLA since it first reached desktop printers: it snaps too easily, and its layers don’t always hold together under load.

Polymaker says the new material more than doubles notched Charpy impact strength over standard HT-PLA, 9.94 kJ/m² versus 4.94 kJ/m², while boosting Z-axis layer adhesion by roughly 30%, from 20.8 MPa to 26.8 MPa, without giving up the heat resistance the HT-PLA line is built around.

That heat performance stays essentially unchanged: HT-PLA Pro records a Vicat softening temperature of 148.3°C as printed, rising to 150.5°C after annealing (tested to ISO 306), and reaches a heat deflection temperature of 107.6°C at 0.45 MPa following a 30-minute anneal at 100°C (tested to ISO 75).

Polymaker is careful to scope that number: the 150°C Vicat figure describes unloaded, off-plate shape retention, not a general-purpose rating for parts under load, and the company explicitly says it isn’t intended for automotive under-hood or engine-bay applications, nor is it certified for food-contact or medical use.

HT-PLA Pro. Image via Polymaker.

Solving HT-PLA’s two weak points, without adding complexity

What makes the upgrade notable is what it doesn’t change: HT-PLA Pro is designed to print on standard FDM machines with no enclosure and no hardened nozzle, using familiar PLA-style settings, a 230°C nozzle and a 25–65°C bed, and it’s validated for print speeds up to 300 mm/s. That accessibility is the point, according to Polymaker.

“HT-PLA Pro gives makers, print farms and functional-part users a stronger, more dependable HT-PLA option without adding complexity to their workflow,” said Maarten Bosters – Product Marketing Manager, Polymaker. “It combines a substantial toughness upgrade with the easy printing and heat stability that customers value from the HT-PLA range.”

HT-PLA Pro is launching in 18 colours at an MSRP of €25.99 / $25.99, positioning it alongside rather than above the rest of Polymaker’s HT-PLA range.

Polymaker has launched HT-PLA Pro. Image via Polymaker.

Closing the toughness gap in accessible desktop filaments

HT-PLA Pro isn’t a new material category, it’s an old trade-off removed. Ordinary PLA is easy to print but weak under heat and impact; historically, fixing that meant giving up PLA’s ease of use for an enclosure, a hardened nozzle, or engineering plastics. By pairing toughness and heat stability on stock hardware, Polymaker is betting that users don’t want to graduate to harder materials, they want PLA that stops being the weak link.

Polymaker has been building toward this for a while. When Polymaker introduced HT-PLA and its glass-fibre variant HT-PLA-GF, independent testing by 3D Printing Industry found the materials handled sustained heat far better than standard PLA and even outperformed ASA and PETG in a side-by-side heat-exposure test, while still printing with low warping and strong bed adhesion on ordinary desktop setups, the same easy-print, no-enclosure formula HT-PLA Pro now carries forward with added toughness.

Other filament makers have chased the same toughness gap from different angles: UK-based Filamentive’s PLA Tough claimed 750% greater impact resistance than regular PLA, 29.8 kJ/m² versus 3.4 kJ/m², while keeping the material industrially biodegradable and marketing it explicitly as an alternative to ABS for makers who didn’t want to give up PLA’s ease of use.

Different numbers, same target: filament makers keep circling back to PLA’s brittleness as the trade-off worth solving, because it’s the one property standing between an easy desktop print and a genuinely functional part.

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Featured image shows HT-PLA Pro. Image via Polymaker