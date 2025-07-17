Polymaker adds Fiberon PA612-ESD nylon filament to its industrial portfolio

Want to speak at AMA: Energy 2025 or AMA: Automotive & Mobility 2025? Submit your application now!

3D printing material provider Polymaker has released Fiberon PA612-ESD filament engineered for use in industrial settings where both mechanical durability and electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection are required.

The filament is formulated with a nylon 612 base reinforced by carbon nanotubes (CNT) and carbon fibers, creating a conductive structure that safely dissipates static charges. This internal conductivity enables unique capabilities, including compatibility with capacitive touchscreens. Designed for electronics manufacturing environments, the material is suited for printing housings, jigs, and fixtures that are exposed to static-sensitive conditions.

In addition to ESD protection, the filament offers thermal and mechanical stability, maintaining its shape under high-temperature processes such as solvent baking. It has a heat deflection temperature of 157°C at 0.45 MPa, supporting applications that require sustained dimensional accuracy under thermal stress.

Fiberon PA612-ESD filament spool next to a 3D printed ESD-safe fixture. Photo via Polymaker.

Detailed specs show material behavior in use

Polymaker has disclosed detailed performance data for the filament, noting variation in mechanical properties based on printing orientation and environmental moisture. Under dry conditions, the filament achieves a tensile strength of 84.3 MPa in the X-Y direction and 21.5 MPa in the Z direction.

Exposure to moisture reduces these figures to 73.6 MPa and 19.2 MPa, respectively. Measured by Young’s modulus, the material’s stiffness also declines in humid conditions from 4293.7 MPa dry to 3730.8 MPa when wet. Impact strength and bending modulus show similar shifts, with Charpy notched impact strength measured at 5.9 kJ/m² in dry conditions and 4.9 kJ/m² when wet.

The electrical performance of printed parts can be adjusted through process settings. Surface resistivity improves at higher nozzle temperatures, with the best results seen between 300°C to 320°C.

The filament prints without requiring a heated chamber, though a bed temperature of 40°C to 50°C is recommended. Due to the abrasive nature of the material, standard brass nozzles wear quickly. Polymaker estimates a lifespan of roughly nine hours and users are advised to use hardened alternatives for sustained printing.

Fiberon PA612-ESD is compatible with breakaway supports designed for nylon-based filaments such as PA12, enabling complex geometries without relying on soluble materials. It is available in a 1.75 mm diameter and offered in spool sizes of 500 g and 3 kgs.

ESD-safe materials for electronics manufacturing

Additive manufacturing is being leveraged to develop and deploy specialized ESD-safe materials that improve agility, safety, and performance in electronics production.

In line with this, Arizona-based 3D printing company Mechnano partnered with ceramic AM materials provider Tethon3D to develop C-Lite, a rigid, high-temperature resin designed for 3D printing ESD-safe parts using LCD, DLP, and SLA systems. The material incorporates Mechnano’s proprietary MechT carbon nanotube technology, which isolates and evenly disperses CNTs to enable consistent static dissipation and overcome common agglomeration issues.

C-Lite is engineered to endure repeated wave soldering cycles at 245°C, with tests showing no shrinkage, warping, or dimensional changes after 50 reflow passes. Aimed at electronics manufacturers, the resin supports the rapid production of custom carriers, jigs, and tooling for reflow processes and other static-sensitive environments.

Elsewhere, Netherlands-based independent 3D printing resin manufacturer Liqcreate launched Liqcreate ESD, a black photopolymer resin developed for use in electronics manufacturing and static-safe work environments. Designed for compatibility with resin printers using DLP, MSLA, SLA, and LCD technologies within the 385-420 nm wavelength range, the material combines isotropic electrostatic discharge protection with mechanical durability.

Its surface resistivity remains consistent across all printing directions, ensuring reliable antistatic performance. Once post-cured, printed parts retain their form even when softened above their heat deflection temperature, making the resin suitable for producing custom enclosures, jigs, and factory tools.

