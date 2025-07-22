Platform Tightens Controls Amid Regulatory Pressure Over 3D Printed Firearm Files

Thingiverse, a major platform for digital design sharing, is increasing its efforts to restrict access to 3D printed firearm blueprints following a New York investigation that uncovered a significant number of downloadable weapon design files on the site. In response, the company has deployed automated tools designed to detect and remove such content.

“Thingiverse is committed to fostering a safe, welcoming, and collaborative environment for its global community. As part of this commitment, we regularly review and update our policies and procedures to help prevent the sharing of unlawful and harmful content, such as weapons and illegal materials, as outlined in our Acceptable Use Policy,” the company said in a statement.

A selection of 3D printable models from Thingiverse’s homepage.

Rise in Ghost Guns

Untraceable, homemade firearms, commonly referred to as “ghost guns”, have become an increasing concern for law enforcement. In New York City, 150 ghost guns were seized in 2020. That figure tripled by 2024, reflecting a wider national trend. These firearms can now be produced more easily using a 3D printer and a digital design file, often within just a few hours and without regulatory oversight.

3D printed gun. Photo via Metropolitan police.

Earlier this year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent letters to multiple 3D printing companies, urging action against the unregulated distribution of gun designs. Bragg described the issue as a “growing threat,” emphasizing the need for platforms to remove CAD files, which can be used to create firearm parts without requiring a background check.

The debate intensified following a high-profile case involving Luigi Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Authorities allege Mangione used a 3D printed gun and silencer in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Enforcement and Platform Response

To manufacture any item using a 3D printer, users must first obtain a compatible digital design—typically in STL, 3MF, or OBJ file formats. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, investigators found hundreds of firearm-related CAD files hosted on Thingiverse, prompting concern from both law enforcement and the platform’s team.

Blue Print Gun Part. Image via The New York State Senate.

Following consultations with the District Attorney’s Office, Thingiverse acknowledged that existing moderation systems were not sufficient to manage the volume of firearm-related content. The company has since upgraded its detection capabilities. According to the DA’s office, recent tests showed a significant reduction in the availability of weapon-related files.

“Combating the proliferation of 3D printed weapons remains a top priority for the Office, and I am grateful to Thingiverse for its willingness to collaborate on addressing this urgent issue,” Bragg said. “It’s good faith efforts to stop the spread of 3D printed weapons into our communities should serve as a model for other 3D printing and digital design companies.”

Broader Outreach to 3D Printing Firms

Bragg also sent a letter this week to Bambu Lab, Chinese 3D printer manufacturer, addressing the increasing use of desktop 3D printers in homes and schools. “The risk your product creates, as 3D printers are used more and more frequently in schools and homes, is unacceptable,” Bragg wrote.

He encouraged Bambu Lab to adopt a security protocol used by another company, which includes screening print jobs against a database of gun blueprints and using artificial intelligence to recognize the shapes of firearm components. When activated, the system can automatically block the printing of detected weapon parts.

“In order to protect your customers and our residents, and to provide additional roadblocks in the acquisition of illicit firearms, I urge that you implement similar security features as a default standard for all users of your product,” Bragg added. “Additionally, it is paramount that you explicitly ban the creation of illegal weapons in your company’s user agreement, as your user’s agreement makes no mention of rules regarding the use of Bambu technology for weapons acquisition.”

Government Initiatives and Industry Responses to the Rise of 3D Printed Guns

In light of the growing availability of downloadable 3D printed gun designs, both governments and private companies have introduced measures to curb their spread. In May, Bragg, together with New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, introduced updated legislation (S227A/A1777A) aimed at curbing the spread of 3D printed guns and auto sears—small, inexpensive devices capable of converting semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, left, holding a 3D printed ghost gun, stands with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, middle, and Assembly member Linda Rosenthal. Photo via Manhattan DA.

French 3D printer manufacturer Dagoma partnered with international ad agency TBWA\Paris to disrupt access to weapon blueprints by releasing fake, non-functional files of 3D printable guns—frustrating attempts to download usable versions.

At the platform level, Facebook has banned content that shares instructions for manufacturing 3D printed guns, citing violations of its Community Standards. However, groups like the Firearms Policy Coalition have pushed back, arguing that such restrictions infringe on freedom of speech.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the Plastic Liberator handgun. Photo via Defense Distributed.