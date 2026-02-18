Plastometrex launches MultiScale capability for thin-wall and high-resolution mechanical property mapping

Cambridge-based materials testing company Plastometrex has introduced a new MultiScale capability for its PLX-Benchtop system, allowing high-resolution mapping of mechanical properties across thin, welded, and geometrically complex parts. Announced in February 2026, the update allows engineers to test specimens as thin as 0.75 mm and perform property mapping with 1.5 mm indent spacing, expanding access to stress–strain data in areas that are typically inaccessible to conventional tensile testing.

The MultiScale capability builds on Plastometrex’s ASTM-standardised Profilometry-based Indentation Plastometry (PIP) testing method. It uses indentation data and accelerated inverse finite element analysis to extract full stress–strain curves, including yield strength and ultimate tensile strength (UTS), from a single automated five-minute test.

PLX-Benchtop small sample. Image via Plastometrex.

Testing thin walls and complex geometries without sectioning

Conventional mechanical testing often requires destructive sample preparation and standardised specimen geometries. Thin-walled parts, welded joints, and additively manufactured components with complex features can be difficult or impossible to evaluate directly.

With MultiScale, PLX-Benchtop users can test directly on components as thin as 0.75 mm without cutting out sections. Alongside the standard 1000 µm indenter, the system also supports 500 µm and 250 µm indenters, allowing mechanical behaviour to be measured at multiple length scales.

Dr Jimmy Campbell, CTO at Plastometrex, said the development tackles a common problem for engineers working with thin or geometrically complex parts. He said the goal was to make it possible to “test the untestable” and get reliable property data wherever it’s needed.

PLX-Benchtop thin sample. Image via Plastometrex.

Application in additively manufactured components

MultiScale has already been used by NASA to measure local differences in mechanical properties within a spaceflight component. By mapping stress–strain responses across an additively manufactured part, the method showed links between process, structure, and properties. This helped guide manufacturing improvements and allowed less conservative safety factors.

One reported result found that yield strength dropped by about 15% as wall thickness decreased. This kind of local variation may be missed by traditional tensile testing, which usually averages behaviour over larger, standardised specimens.

Dr Mike Coto, CCO at Plastometrex, stated that the increased spatial resolution enables users to examine fine-scale variations that influence overall component performance. He noted that this can support decisions such as adjusting print parameters, refining weld procedures, or reducing unnecessary safety margins while maintaining structural integrity.

MultiScale weld map. Image via Plastometrex.

Expanding non-destructive mechanical testing

Plastometrex was founded by former University of Cambridge scientists who introduced the term indentation plastometry. The company’s PIP platform produces stress–strain curves and metal strength parameters from a single indentation test in minutes, providing a non-destructive option compared with conventional tensile testing.

The MultiScale capability is available to PLX-Benchtop users through the company’s CORSICA+ subscription.

Standardised indentation testing moves into production workflows

Plastometrex’s Profilometry-based Indentation Plastometry (PIP) method has already been integrated into industrial additive manufacturing workflows through a collaboration with Renishaw., where the technology was used to accelerate mechanical qualification directly on printed components. That integration demonstrated demand in production environments for faster, non-destructive alternatives to conventional tensile coupon testing.

The method gained further validation when ASTM International approved ASTM E3499-25, establishing a standardised procedure for extracting stress–strain data from indentation tests. In regulated sectors, standardisation reduces uncertainty by defining how results are generated and verified. Within that framework, MultiScale does not introduce a new testing approach; it removes a practical limitation by enabling mechanical variation in thin walls and fine geometric features to be measured without destructive sectioning.

