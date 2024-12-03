PIX Moving brings out its unique 3D printed electric car

Autonomous vehicle manufacturer PIX Moving has introduced Robo-EV, a micro electric vehicle designed to address urban mobility challenges through advanced technologies, sustainability, and innovative design.

Developed as part of the DeAuto community’s open innovation initiative, Robo-EV combines novel generative design, 3D printing, and artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine the concept of electric vehicles in urban settings.

Robo-EV’s unique open-air design offers an immersive driving experience, emphasizing a lightweight structure optimized for efficiency. The production process relies on 3D printing to simplify manufacturing by replacing the assembly of multiple components with cohesive, modular designs. This approach not only minimizes material waste and potential manufacturing errors but also allows for customizable configurations tailored to a variety of applications.

According to the company, the development of Robo-EV emerged from a global collaboration fostered by the DeAuto community. During the world’s first metaverse design hackathon, engineers, designers, and artists came together to explore creative possibilities for electric vehicles.

In addition, Robo-EV was selected as the winning concept and subsequently realized at PIX Moving’s 3CM smart factory.

Robo-EV Project side view. Photo via PIX Moving.

Generative design and modular structure

Inspired by natural evolution, the vehicle’s AI-driven generative design creates complex, biomimetic forms that blend functionality with durability.

These designs are brought to life through 3D printing, enabling the creation of single-piece components that enhance structural stability by reducing failure points. Multiple design iterations refined the vehicle’s features, resulting in a highly efficient and durable framework that embodies precision and innovation.

Designed with flexibility in mind, Robo-EV’s modular architecture supports multiple configurations suited to diverse needs. From cargo transport to passenger services and urban shuttle operations, the vehicle adapts seamlessly to industries such as logistics, public transportation, and ride-sharing.

This versatility ensures cost-effective solutions for a wide range of urban mobility challenges.

Advanced 3D printing and generative design techniques underpin the vehicle’s manufacturing process, enabling the creation of lightweight yet robust components.

By optimizing material usage and producing single-piece structures, the design reduces assembly complexity while maintaining strength and reliability. The result is a streamlined manufacturing process that enhances both durability and performance.

Adding to its innovative design, Robo-EV features an intelligent AI system that serves as a personalized companion for users.

By analyzing individual preferences and habits, the system provides tailored experiences such as emotional interaction, language learning, and travel assistance. This human-centric approach elevates the vehicle beyond a mode of transport, creating an engaging and interactive user experience.

Environmental responsibility is a central focus of Robo-EV’s design. Features such as regenerative braking extend the vehicle’s range by recovering energy during operation, while lightweight composite materials contribute to improved energy efficiency.

Components like composite leaf springs further enhance the design, offering corrosion resistance and vibration absorption that improve ride quality and longevity. These sustainable choices align with PIX Moving’s broader commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Adoption of 3D printing in electric vehicle manufacturing

In recent years, the adoption of electric vehicles has accelerated, driven by environmental concerns, advancements in battery technology, and supportive policies. To meet this growing demand, many companies have turned to 3D printing to expedite production.

Automotive giant Ford Motor Company is utilizing 3D printing to develop its Electric Explorer SUV, incorporating systems such as SLA and SLS printers from Formlabs, including the Form 4.

By leveraging this technology, Ford has successfully prototyped intricate components like mirrors, charging ports, and dashboard parts, allowing for quicker iterations and the exploration of complex designs previously unattainable with traditional methods. These developments seek to support Ford’s vision of delivering an all-electric vehicle lineup in Europe by 2030, with tools like the Fuse 1+ 30W further enhancing efficiency and reducing production timelines.

In 2018, UK-based technology startup Scaled developed the Chameleon, the country’s first 3D printed electric vehicle. Designed for short-distance travel, the single-seater buggy features a 3D printed frame made of recycled PA6, emphasizing sustainability.

Powered by a Lynch electric motor, the Chameleon achieves a top speed of 45 mph and weighing 150 kg. Co-founders David Speight and Bob Bradley used Scaled’s Chameleon Platform and Rafinex’s optimization software to refine its frame design. Aimed at roles like site patrolling and staff transport, the vehicle underwent testing to ensure safety before a commercial launch.

