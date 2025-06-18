Pittsburgh’s Neighborhood 91 Advances as a Comprehensive Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem

Neighborhood 91 in Pittsburgh is actively expanding as a comprehensive site that integrates multiple stages of the additive manufacturing (AM) supply chain. Located near Pittsburgh International Airport, the development is overseen by the nonprofit Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC) on land owned by the Allegheny County Airport Authority. Of the 195-acre master plan, one building is currently operational and a second is under construction, with continued efforts underway to attract new tenants and grow the site’s industrial footprint.

Join aerospace experts and AM leaders at Additive Manufacturing Advantage 2025. Free registration now open, limited places.

“The Neighborhood 91 project represents an exciting opportunity to build on the region’s manufacturing history and current business and academic assets to create an economic catalyst for the region,” said RIDC Senior Vice President Tim White. “We are already in conversations with companies that recognize its attributes and value as a location for the kinds of businesses that have the ability to contribute to regional growth.”

Neighborhood 91 project. Photo via RIDC.

Companies That Have Joined Pittsburgh’s Neighborhood 91 AM Hub

Neighborhood 91 was initially announced in late 2019, by Pittsburgh International Airport and the University of Pittsburgh. Launched to help make Pittsburgh a world leader in additive manufacturing, Neighborhood 91 is a new concept attempting to “condense and connect all components of the AM/3D Printing supply chain into one powerful production ecosystem.”

Current tenants at Neighborhood 91 represent a wide spectrum of activity across the AM value chain, including powder production, industrial gas recycling, hardware and part fabrication, testing, and final product delivery. These operations serve critical sectors such as aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial goods.

Carbon being loaded onto a plane. Photo via Neighborhood 91.

Among the companies is HAMR Industries LLC, which focuses on developing materials and manufacturing processes for mission-critical components operating in extreme environments. The company plays a key role in translating early-stage technologies into deployable solutions for defense and other high-performance applications.

Cumberland Additive, an engineering services provider, strengthens Neighborhood 91’s manufacturing capabilities through its contract services in metal and polymer 3D printing as well as CNC machining. From prototyping to full-scale production, Cumberland delivers precision parts for industries that require high reliability and performance.

Metal Powder Works (MPW), metal powder production specializer, supports the site’s materials innovation segment with its patented DirectPowder process. The process converts bar stock into metal powders in small batches, making it well-suited for AM applications. Using its no-melt DirectPowder technology, the process preserves the original material’s microstructure and temper, resulting in high-quality, defect-free powders.

Expanding additive manufacturing’s reach into personalized consumer products, The Future of Jewelry—an online, direct-to-consumer custom jewelry company—is also a tenant at Neighborhood 91. The company offers a fast, interactive 3D design platform that enables customers to effortlessly customize rings, pendants, and wedding bands. Its intuitive web-based interface combines user-friendly design tools with an efficient backend manufacturing workflow, streamlining the path from digital design to finished piece.

RJ Lee Group, an industrial forensics and scientific consulting firm, delivers specialized analytical services to manufacturers. Leveraging expertise in materials characterization, failure analysis, and environmental health and safety, the firm helps ensure product quality and regulatory compliance throughout complex manufacturing processes.

JEOL Inc., a Japanese specialist in electron optics and advanced imaging technologies, contributes to the ecosystem with its Electron Beam Metal Additive Manufacturing system. Offering higher power density and faster build speeds than traditional laser-based systems, JEOL’s technology accelerates development timelines and enhances production efficiency.

Neighborhood 91 also benefits from close collaboration with academic institutions that bridge research and industry. The University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing (UPCAM) facilitates partnerships across academia, government, and the private sector, helping to align research initiatives with commercial needs. Similarly, Carnegie Mellon University’s Next Manufacturing Center leverages its engineering and data science expertise to lead interdisciplinary research in AM.

Construction of Neighborhood 91. Image via Wabtec.

Other Additive Manufacturing Hubs

In addition to developments at Neighborhood 91, new specialized additive manufacturing facilities have recently been established internationally. In April, Spanish 3D technology provider Sicnova inaugurated the Center for Special Applications and Process Certification for the Military and Defense Sectors (CEDAEC), the first facility in Spain solely dedicated to advanced manufacturing and certification of defense components. The opening ceremony was held at Novaindef’s facilities, which are recognized for their expertise in producing and securing critical defense parts.

In 2025, Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Hanbang United 3D Technology (HBD) launched a large-scale, fully operational additive manufacturing facility in Guangdong. The site comprises a production hub, extensive R&D workshops, research laboratories, office space, and conference facilities. According to HBD, the facility serves as a “critical enabler of technological advancements,” facilitating the development of high-performance metal 3D printing technologies.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Neighborhood 91 project. Photo via RIDC.