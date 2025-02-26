PioCreat 3D Integrates Creality’s HALOT Series to Drive Innovation and Market Expansion

PioCreat 3D, a Chinese company specializing in 3D printing and serving over 200 countries, announced that it has merged the HALOT series into the PioCreat 3D brand. The HALOT series, a line of resin 3D printers, is produced by Creality, a consumer 3D printing company with more than 560 patents. This strategic move allows PioCreat 3D to independently manage and expand the applications of the HALOT series across industries such as jewelry, dental care, engineering, and manufacturing.

With the integration of the HALOT series into PioCreat 3D, the company aims to apply its industrial-grade expertise to the photocuring printing sector, addressing technical challenges and advancing both consumer and industrial-grade solutions. “With over nine years of experience, we are ready to redefine resin 3D printing and deliver solutions that empower industries and creators worldwide,” said Fred Liu, co-founder of Creality and PioCreat.

To ensure a smooth transition, PioCreat 3D will continue to offer support for HALOT users, including software updates, technical assistance, and warranty services. The company is also launching a dedicated website and specialized customer support channels to enhance the user experience and streamline service delivery.

Creality’s HALOT Series: Precision and Speed in Resin 3D Printing

Launched in 2021, the HALOT series by Creality is a high-performance line of resin 3D printers designed for precision, speed, and quality output. These printers use monochrome LCD screens, enabling faster curing times, with resolutions from 2K up to 8K.

Key features of the HALOT series include touchscreen interfaces, Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation, and compatibility with various resins, such as fast-cure and durable materials. The series is designed for users at all levels: the HALOT-ONE series for creators and gamers, the HALOT-RAY series for industrial applications, and the HALOT-SKY series for advanced use.

The Creality HALOR MAGE S. Photo via Creality.

Evolution of the HALOT Series Over the Years

The HALOT series has seen significant growth since its debut. In 2021, Creality introduced the HALOT-ONE, its first high-end SLA printer, setting new standards for precision and performance. Equipped with a 6-inch 2K monochrome screen and an advanced Z-axis module, the HALOT-ONE’s light engine delivered exceptional print accuracy and detail.

The following year, Creality introduced the HALOT-ONE Plus and HALOT-ONE Pro, improving resolution, build volumes, and touchscreen functionality. The HALOT-ONE Pro featured a larger build volume of 130 x 122 x 160 mm and a 7.05-inch 3K LCD with a resolution of 2560 x 2400. It also included dual Z-axis linear rails for enhanced stability and print accuracy. Meanwhile, the HALOT-ONE Plus boasted an even larger build volume of 172 x 102 x 160 mm, a 7.9-inch 4K screen with a resolution of 4320 x 2560, and added features such as dual linear rails, air filtration, and remote printing for greater versatility.

In 2023, Creality expanded the series further with the introduction of the HALOT-MAGE and HALOT-MAGE Pro, both featuring a 10.3-inch 8K LCD screen and a 228x128x230mm build volume. The Pro version also introduced the Integral Light Source 3.0 for improved light uniformity and a smart resin pump for more efficient resin handling. Both models came with a “MegaArch” flip lid, a smart air purifier, and compatibility with Creality’s HALOT BOX software.

The HALOT MAGE-PRO. Photo by Creality.

Future Plans for the HALOT Series Under PioCreat 3D

PioCreat 3D announced its commitment to advancing the HALOT series by enhancing innovation, performance, and reliability. The company plans to build on the series’ strengths while improving its functionality to meet the evolving demands of both consumer and industrial markets.

