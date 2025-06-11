Phillips Corporation Integrates Meltio 3D Printing to Haas CNC

Meltio, a developer of laser metal deposition technology, and Phillips Corporation, a global supplier of manufacturing solutions, have reached a significant milestone in hybrid manufacturing. Phillips Corporation recently became the first Meltio partner worldwide to integrate the Meltio Engine Blue into a Haas CNC machine—a development that merges additive and subtractive manufacturing in a single system tailored to defense industry requirements.

Using welding wire as its feedstock, the Meltio Engine Blue is a directed energy deposition (DED) system designed for metal 3D printing. Welding wire is recognized for being safer, cleaner, and more affordable compared to traditional powder-based systems. The technology’s print head uses Blue Lasers to melt metal materials such as stainless steel, titanium, copper, aluminum, and nickel, allowing the production of parts with high reliability and optimal final density. The system is compatible with a wide range of vertical machining centers and robotic arms, featuring a compact design and an improved wire feeding system that facilitates continuous operation. The inclusion of an integrated process camera and quick connectors streamlines installation and maintenance. Safety features have been upgraded to achieve the highest Performance Level, depending on the integration, ensuring protection in industrial environments.

Meltio Engine Blue integrated into a Haas CNC machine. Photo via Meltio.

Phillips Corporation has a long-standing reputation as a key supplier of CNC solutions to defense, government, and industrial sectors. By combining Haas CNC machinery with Meltio’s additive technology, Phillips Corporation now offers a hybrid system capable of producing complex metal parts using a single machine. This integration streamlines workflows and aims to reduce production times for critical defense components.

Past collaborations between the companies include deploying Meltio’s technology aboard a U.S. Navy ship to enable onboard metal part production. The U.S. Department of Defense has also adopted Meltio’s wire-laser metal 3D printing systems to strengthen supply chain resilience. These projects highlight the increasing role of hybrid manufacturing in enhancing logistical flexibility and rapid part availability for military applications.

“Integrating Meltio’s impressive new Engine Blue into the Haas CNC platform unlocks a new level of control and versatility for manufacturers,” said Brian Kristaponis, General Manager of Phillips Additive Hybrid. “We’re proud to be the first Meltio partner to deliver this configuration through our Hybrid product line, which is already proving its value in fast-moving, resource-constrained environments like defense.”

Close-up view of the Meltio Engine Blue’s deposition system. Photo via Meltio.

Gabriel Ortiz, Meltio Channel Manager in the United States, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “The demand for manufacturing increasingly complex 3D printed parts with Meltio’s DED metal technology using a CNC machine is increasing in different industries in the United States. As our long-standing partnership with Phillips Corporation demonstrates, the integration of Meltio into Haas CNC certifies that we continue to keep pace with this growing industrial demand for DED metal parts. Meltio’s laser-wire metal 3D printing solutions offer all types of industries in North America the ability to manage the entire manufacturing process using Hybrid solutions like those offered by Phillips Corporation. It is extremely rewarding to help a large range of industries, from automotive to aerospace, as they aim to print and repair reliable metal parts with our reliable laser-wire DED solutions.”

Both companies plan to share additional details about the hybrid CNC integration in a live webinar scheduled for June 11, 2025, at 17:00 CET (11:00 AM EDT). The session will cover the Meltio Engine Blue’s integration into Haas CNC machines by Phillips, demonstrate the system’s operation, and conclude with a Q&A featuring experts from both organizations. Registration details are available at https://meltio3d.com/webinar-unlocking-hybrid-manufacturing-meltio-engine-blue/.

