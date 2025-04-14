Phasio and AMIS partner for better end-to-end AM workflow automation

Singaporean software development company Phasio has partnered with AMIS to integrate its digital workflow platform with AMIS Pro software to simplify and accelerate the AM processes.

The combined solution is expected to reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and help manufacturers move more efficiently from order to delivery. Phasio’s platform manages the entire digital production workflow, enabling manufacturers to handle everything from quoting to final delivery in one place. Meanwhile, AMIS Pro supports build preparation for a variety of 3D printing technologies, including Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Binder Jetting, and Material Jetting.

Kris Binon, Managing Director at AMIS added, “Our collaboration with Phasio represents a significant step forward in providing our clients with a seamless digital ecosystem. The combined strengths of our software platforms deliver a comprehensive solution that meets the evolving needs of today’s AM print service providers and production companies alike.”

Test parts 3D printed using AMIS Pro software. Photo via AMIS.

Build preparation at the core of new software sync

Launched in June 2024 as a v1 beta version, AMIS Pro enables users to manage post-CAD to pre-print tasks, including part batching, voxel-based nesting, and slicing, including compatibility with Mac and Windows. Designed with workflow logic in mind and supported by Meteor Inkjet‘s Metprint software integration, the software marked AMIS’s first release since its founding in 2023, with plans for over 30 new features based on user feedback.

Month after its release, AMIS Pro was adopted by Belgian 3D printing service provider 3iD to optimize batch preparation on its HP MJF 3D printers. Originally designed for binder jetting, the tool was enhanced for MJF batch preparation through close alliance with the Belgian company.

CEO Dave Vanhove praised the software’s nesting algorithm for reducing cost-per-part, calling it a successful investment. AMIS reported that v1.5, released in September 2024, achieved 14% nesting density in under a minute, over 50% higher and significantly faster than typical nesting tools.

Following this new integration, Phasio will automatically transfer all necessary data into AMIS Pro once a job reaches the production stage. There, users can generate print-ready builds without re-entering information or manually adjusting settings. Once preparation is complete, the results flow back into Phasio, where job queues are updated and all part-related data is stored for future use.

The joint solution aims to streamline processes and reduce downtime, enabling tasks to be completed more quickly. Automation plays a key role in minimizing human error, which in turn helps preserve data accuracy and consistency across production stages.

Now being able to streamline operations through a unified platform, teams will be able to shift their focus to more value-added activities without the burden of repetitive or manual tasks. Both companies have also emphasized the importance of ease of use, describing the experience as intuitive and user-friendly.

By connecting these two platforms, Phasio and AMIS are addressing common friction points in the production cycle. Tasks that previously required repeated handoffs can now move more smoothly, freeing up time and resources.

As manufacturers face increasing pressure to deliver reliably at speed, the integrated system presents a more cohesive and responsive way to manage the end-to-end production workflow. “We are thrilled to join forces with AMIS,” said Harry Conor Lucas, CEO at Phasio. “This collaboration is a natural extension of our commitment to enhancing user experience.

Part View interface on AMIS Pro. Image via AMIS.

Workflow automation software

Workflow automation tools are becoming essential for manufacturers aiming to minimize manual intervention, reduce turnaround times, and maintain traceability across increasingly complex production environments.

With this in mind, 1000 Kelvin introduced AMAIZE 2.0, an AI-driven workflow automation software for metal 3D printing, specifically laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), at Formnext 2024. Designed to streamline and optimize the entire build preparation process, AMAIZE 2.0 automates key steps such as printability checks, cost estimation, support generation, and exposure strategy tuning.

These features reduce redesign cycles, improve cost accuracy, and cut failure rates. Companies like Ultimetal, HENNgineered, and A*Star among others have reported improved efficiency and output quality, demonstrating the software’s value in scaling and simplifying additive manufacturing operations.

AM software provider Gravity Pull Systems introduced Synoptik, an AI-powered workflow optimization system for industrial 3D printing in sectors like aerospace, medical, and automotive. Covering the entire process from pre-processing to quality inspection, Synoptik automates scheduling, offers engineering and operational recommendations, and visualizes workflows in a virtual 3D space.

Its AI engine dynamically adjusts job sequences in real time, factoring in urgent orders and printer availability. With features like live process monitoring, compliance support, scenario simulations, and secure data logging, Synoptik helps manufacturers reduce costs, boost efficiency, and manage complex operations with greater flexibility.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows test parts 3D printed using AMIS Pro software. Photo via AMIS.