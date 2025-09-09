Phase3D’s Fringe Inspection now available for M2 Series 5 printers

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Chicago-based 3D printing quality assurance software developer Phase3D has released the Fringe Inspection M2 Series 5 Kit for Colibrium Additive’s M2 Series 5 platform with orders opening on September 16.

The new kit allows manufacturers to measure each layer of a build as it is produced, offering a way to spot potential defects earlier, improve overall yield, and create a record that can be traced through the entire process.

According to the company, qualification remains one of the most difficult barriers to scaling AM in the US, particularly in industries such as aerospace and defense where part reliability is non-negotiable. As the sector pushes to move from prototyping to certified production, in-situ monitoring is becoming a necessary tool for meeting quality requirements without adding delays to production schedules.

“The M2 Series 5 is a workhorse of metal additive manufacturing, and with this release, we’re giving operators the ability to see, and measure, every layer in real time,” said Niall O’Dowd, PhD, Founder & CEO of Phase3D.

Fringe Inspection for M2 Series 5 kit comes equipped with 3D visualization software, showing a summary of part defects and a quality chart. Image via Phase3D.

Supporting qualification in critical industries

Phase3D’s system is designed to capture measurement data for every build layer, providing a consistent foundation for qualification. The M2 Series 5 Kit connects directly to the machine, and installation with calibration can be completed in less than a day. Its integration is reversible, allowing the printer to be restored to its original configuration if required.

Once installed, the system records data that can highlight process deviations before they lead to defects, verify stability across different machines and builds, and preserve a permanent record for auditing and certification.

The company has been broadening the reach of its technology across multiple additive manufacturing platforms. In late July, it introduced the Fringe Inspection 500 Kit for Renishaw’s 500 series, including the 500Q, 500D, and 500Flex.

That product was developed in partnership with HRL Laboratories and contributes to the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) DARPA SURGE program, which is focused on advancing quality-assured additive manufacturing for mission-critical applications. By extending support to both Renishaw and Colibrium Additive systems, Phase3D is working to position its inspection technology as a cross-platform solution aligned with federal efforts to scale reliable production.

Thermal data in the Fringe Inspection. Image via Phase3D.

Additionally, Fringe Inspection was evaluated in the ASTRO America In-Situ Monitoring Challenge, where Phase3D showed the system could capture time-lapse imagery and performance logs under production conditions.

The program was created to test monitoring technologies in real-world environments and to strengthen industry confidence in additive manufacturing at scale.

Orders for the Fringe Inspection M2 Series 5 Kit will open on September 16 through Phase3D’s online store, and the company is directing questions about compatibility, installation, or technical specifications to its sales team.

Advancing quality assurance in 3D printing

In-situ quality assurance in 3D printing is especially important for industries such as aerospace and space, where stringent standards leave little room for error. For that reason, a number of AM companies have developed their own defect-detection systems.

Two years ago, Siemens Energy and risk management firm DNV developed a quality assurance platform that integrates Siemens’ AM Cockpit with DNV’s Independent Quality Monitor to enable real-time monitoring, validation, and automated certification of 3D printed parts.

Created under the EU-funded InterQ project, the system targets zero-defect manufacturing in powder bed fusion and is aimed at boosting confidence in additive manufacturing for critical sectors such as energy, including applications like hydrogen-fueled gas turbines.

That same year, Belgian 3D printing service bureau Materialise introduced an AI-powered Process Control tool for metal printing. By analyzing data as the build takes place, the software can flag defective parts before they enter post-processing and quality checks, steps that often add 30% to 70% to production costs.

