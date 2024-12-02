Petrobras Launches LABi3D: A New Era in Additive Manufacturing for the Oil and Gas Industry

Petrobras has just inaugurated LABi3D at CENPES, its Research Center in Rio de Janeiro, marking a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the oil and gas industry. In partnership with 3DCRIAR, LABi3D has become one of the most advanced additive manufacturing laboratories in Latin America, specializing in polymeric additive manufacturing, and reinforcing Petrobras’ commitment to logistical independence and the optimization of critical processes.

3DCRIAR and the 3D as a Service® Model at LABi3D

3DCRIAR was selected from 16 proposals, consolidating its position as a leader in additive manufacturing solutions for the industrial sector. Through its 3D as a Service® (3DaaS®) model, the company provides a comprehensive outsourcing solution for the operation of LABi3D. This includes technical consulting, the presence of specialized technicians, and integrated management that goes beyond the simple acquisition of equipment, ensuring Petrobras has exceptional operational performance.



Daniel Huamani, CTO of 3DCRIAR, highlights the innovative approach: “Being chosen from among so many proposals demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver tangible results in complex sectors. 3DaaS® not only provides the laboratory but ensures that its operation is managed by experts, maximizing the potential of the technologies used.”

Petrobras’s CENPES research center. Photo via 3DCRIAR.

Strategic Partnerships with Tech Giants

The project benefits from the support of global leaders like Siemens, UltiMaker, Formlabs, miniFactory, and Peel 3D, each contributing cutting-edge technologies in their areas of expertise. According to Thiago Ribeiro, Head of Open Innovation at Siemens, the integration of Siemens’ digital solutions with 3DCRIAR’s additive manufacturing platforms makes LABi3D a comprehensive smart manufacturing hub. “By combining digital twins and simulation, this laboratory enhances efficiency and impacts not just Petrobras but the entire ecosystem that depends on Brazil’s largest company,” Ribeiro says.

Advanced Technologies for Complex Challenges

Among the standout equipment at LABi3D is the UltiMaker Factor 4, capable of producing highly complex parts, and the Formlabs Fuse 1+, which uses SLS technology to create highly durable components. The Formlabs Form 3L is also part of the arsenal, ideal for producing high-resolution, detailed parts for critical applications. Another highlight is the miniFactory Ultra 2, which expands the range of advanced materials with PEEK, a high-performance polymer widely used in challenging environments such as oil and gas.

3DCRIAR’s Ultimaker and miniFactory 3D printers. Photo via 3DCRIAR.

The Future of Additive Manufacturing in Brazil

The opening of LABi3D reinforces Petrobras and Brazil’s leadership in the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies. Through this initiative, Petrobras is advancing towards a faster, more independent, and connected production model, where digitized and adaptable manufacturing becomes a tangible reality for the oil and gas industry. “The 3DCRIAR proposal brings a unique perspective that fits perfectly with our strategy,” says Filipe Martins, Head of the Additive Manufacturing Excellence Center at Petrobras. “Our goal with LABi3D is to explore the possibilities of additive manufacturing to transform our internal processes and provide Petrobras with greater logistical independence.”

An Inspiring Example of Collaboration and Innovation

LABi3D is more than just a technical achievement; it represents a model of collaboration between industry and leading technology providers, paving the way for a new era of competitiveness. In partnership with companies like Siemens and Formlabs, Petrobras demonstrates that innovation, coupled with strategic partnerships, is key to sustainable development and maintaining leadership in the sector. The experience of LABi3D serves as a reference for other companies, showing how additive manufacturing can restructure processes and drive digital transformation in Brazil. This is a landmark for both Petrobras and 3DCRIAR, opening new doors for Brazil’s oil and gas industry to fully explore the potential of additive manufacturing solutions that enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the domestic market.

A close-up of one of 3DCRIAR’s Ultimaker 3D printers. Photo via 3DCRIAR.

All the news from Formnext 2024.

Who are the leaders in additive manufacturing? Vote now in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards!

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What does the future of 3D printing hold?

What near-term 3D printing trends have been highlighted by industry experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows Petrobras’s CENPES research center. Photo via 3DCRIAR.