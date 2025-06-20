Personalized Nutrient Gummies Developed by UPV, Foggia, and Jiangnan Research Team

A research team from the Spanish Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV), the Italian University of Foggia, and China’s Jiangnan University has developed 3D printed gummy supplements enriched with vitamins and minerals. Published in the Journal of Food Engineering, the study investigates the potential of additive manufacturing (AM) to address nutritional deficiencies through personalized supplementation.

“Our work responds to the growing demand for functional foods that can address specific nutritional deficiencies. For example, it is currently estimated that more than 2 billion people worldwide have an iron deficiency, which is the leading cause of anemia in the population. With these gummies, we could include essential nutrients in the daily diet in a simple way and help increase iron levels,” says Purificación García Segovia, Researcher at the Food Engineering University Institute – FoodUPV.

Personalized Nutrient Gummies. Photo via: Universidad Politécnica de Valencia

Gummy Composition and Design

The gummies are formulated using a starch anxd agar-based gel, designed to deliver precise, customizable doses of nutrients tailored to individual dietary needs. Leveraging 3D printing technology, the researchers successfully produced gummies that retain both their structural integrity and the quality of their nutritional components.

The study also assessed the gummies’ texture, finding them easy to chew and suitable for immediate consumption. Stability tests demonstrated that the supplements remain intact for several hours after production, indicating potential for distribution via vending machines or other convenient delivery systems.

“The results we have obtained so far are very positive. We continue working to improve certain aspects, but this work represents a new advance in the application of 3D printing in the food industry for the benefit of consumers’ health,” concludes Xavier Martínez Monzó, researcher at the Food Engineering University Institute – FoodUPV.

Food and 3D Printing

This research is one of several ongoing efforts to apply 3D printing technologies to the development of nutrient-enriched food products.

Redefine Meat, for example, recently introduced EL BLANCO, a plant-based seafood product designed to replicate the texture and appearance of black cod. The product is made using 3D extrusion and combines mycoprotein, a fermented fungi protein, with microalgae oils. It is intended to offer a high-fiber, Omega-3-containing option in a fillet-style format.

Another example is SavorEat, a company based in Rehovot, Israel, which produces kosher, vegan, and gluten-free meat alternatives using 3D printing. Its product lineup includes pork-style patties as well as plant-based turkey and beef burgers. According to co-founder and chief executive officer Racheli Vizman, the products were developed for distribution in the United States.

