Peopoly launches Phenom Prime MSLA 3D printer: technical specifications and pricing

Hong Kong-based 3D printer manufacturer Peopoly has announced the launch of the latest addition to its Phenom series of machines, the Phenom Prime.

Powered by an all-new 5.5K HD panel, Peopoly’s Mask Stereolithography (MSLA) system is able to transmit light faster than the original Phenom, and print higher resolution parts as a result. With a build volume of 276 x 155 x 400 mm, the resin 3D printer is also up to four times larger than its competitors, enabling it to offer a more rapid throughput solution to clients entering prototyping or small-batch production.

Peopoly’s MSLA technology

Founded in 2016, Peopoly specializes in the production of MSLA 3D printers, in which resins are selectively exposed to LEDs masked by LCD. According to the firm, this ‘LCD+LED’ approach is much faster than normal SLA when it comes to printing large objects or high quantities of small parts, as entire layers can be cured at once.

Since the launch of the original Phenom, the firm has integrated MSLA into each of its new machines, while tweaking their individual specs to meet the needs of different clients. In March 2020, for instance, the company released the Phenom L with a build plate design that facilitates much larger prints, along with the speed-focused Noir, which is specifically built to provide users with expedited print times.

Since then, Peopoly has gone big with the Phenom XXL, which features an exceptionally large 527 x 296 x 550mm build volume. The machine’s whopping 6.5 kg vat is designed to cater for clients in the medical and automotive sectors, as it enables them to produce higher part quantities without needing to top-up.

Now, with the launch of the Phenom Prime, the company has returned to producing more conventionally-sized machines but with a renewed focus on resolution, powered by all-new hardware that enables users to make the leap from 4K LCD to 5.5K HD 3D printing.

The Phenom Prime 3D printer (pictured) features an all-new 5.5K HD panel. Image via Peopoly.

Introducing the Phenom Prime

While the Phenom Prime sports a familiar dark gray and orange look, it features a number of upgrades beneath the hood that make it Peopoly’s most accurate 3D printer to date. The system’s 5448 x 3064 HD monochrome panel enables it to achieve a pixel pitch of 51 um, in addition to a rapid transmission rate that reduces exposure times by up to 70%.

Like its predecessors, the Phenom Prime is also compatible with Peopoly’s proprietary Deft resin, and adopters can expect to see a 100% speed boost over the original Phenom when used together. Additionally, compared to the Phenom, the Prime features a new cooling system, that could allow the LCD panel to last up to three times longer than before.

As ever, the latest Phenom has been designed to compete with Formlabs’ offering, and Peopoly highlights the Prime is four times bigger than the Form 3, claiming also that it is 500% faster at full capacity. In the future, the Prime has the potential to get quicker too, as its Chitu controller is upgradeable, allowing it to achieve 8K outputs, while it’s anticipated that the upcoming CHITUBOX Pro software will optimize its print results.

Technical specifications and pricing

The technical specifications for the Phenom Prime are available below. Readers interested in acquiring the machine can visit the dedicated Peopoly launch website for more details, with the system available to order from April 2021.

Phenom Prime 3D printer Panel 5484 x 3020 (5.5k HD) Print Volume 277 × 156x 400 mm Pixel Pitch 51um Aspect Ratio 16:09 UV Light Power 75W Printer Size 452 x 364 x 780 mm Vat Volume 1.8kg Material Metal with Acrylic Net Weight 42kg Power Input 24V 8A

Featured image shows Peopoly’s new Phenom Prime MSLA 3D printer. Image via Peopoly.