Peel 3D’s latest Peel.CAD Pro for scan-to-CAD reverse engineering

Creaform-backed portable 3D scanner manufacturer Peel 3D has launched Peel.CAD Pro, a 3D scanning manipulation software designed to simplify professional reverse engineering workflows.

Built specifically for use with Peel 3 3D scanners, the software is meant to help users convert scan data into CAD-ready models with fewer steps and less friction. It now sits alongside the company’s existing offerings, Peel.OS and Peel.CAD, as part of a growing ecosystem of 3D scanning tools.

Coinciding with the software release, Peel 3D has also rolled out a revised pricing structure. The Peel 3 scanner bundled with Peel.OS is available online for $5,990. A package that includes the scanner and Peel.CAD is priced at $8,990. The most comprehensive option, combining the Peel 3 scanner with the new Peel.CAD Pro software, is set at $11,990.

“Peel.CAD Pro is a game-changer for in-demand companies that want to harness 3D scanning processes for their reverse engineering projects,” said Pierre-Luc Delagrave, Product Manager at Creaform. “Peel.CAD Pro makes it easy for users to generate usable and accurate CAD models right after 3D scanning, saving substantial time and effort.”

A person using the Peel 3 3D scanner to scan an interior car door panel on a table next to a laptop displaying the scanned data in real time. Photo via Peel 3D.

What’s new in Peel.CAD Pro?

According to the company, Peel.CAD Pro is aimed at businesses and experienced consumers who need to reverse engineer relatively simple parts, whether for product design, tuning, MRO work, or broader engineering tasks.

What makes the software stand out is how accessible it is, even for users with limited background in 3D scanning or CAD. It’s designed to handle a wide range of shapes and sizes, and the setup is intended to reduce the learning curve typically associated with reverse engineering.

Under the hood, the software offers several tools to help users move from scan to CAD with more ease. Features include mesh extraction algorithms, alignment controls, sketching tools, and solid modeling capabilities.

There’s also a real-time analysis function, which lets users compare their 3D models with the original scan data as they work, an added layer of feedback that can help with precision.

Those working in SolidWorks may find the direct integration particularly useful. This feature from Peel.CAD Pro allows users to transfer design history and timeline operations straight into SolidWorks, which could help eliminate the need to jump between programs and rebuild features manually.

More details about Peel.CAD Pro, its capabilities, and the updated product bundles are available on the company’s website at www.peel-3d.com.

A screenshot of a scan of a casting 3-in-2 pipe within the Peel.CAD Pro platform. Image via Peel 3D.

Refining scan data through specialized software

Capturing a scan is only half the job, processing that data into something usable is where dedicated software makes all the difference.

With this in mind, 3D scanner manufacturer Thor3D released version 3.3 of its scan processing software, Calibry Nest, in 2020. This update introduced support for the Calibry Mini 3D scanner, along with faster texturizing, enhanced scan manipulation tools, and a redesigned user interface.

Designed to serve as a bridge between Thor3D’s scanners and users’ computers, Calibry Nest allows users to process and finalize 3D scans for printing. New features include a Curvature Selection tool, an upgraded model dissection system, and performance improvements to functions like ‘Cut on Frames’ and texture mapping.

At the same time, 3D printer OEM 3D Systems announced two novel versions of its Geomagic Design X and Geomagic Wrap 3D scan processing software, aimed at helping engineers streamline their workflows and produce high-precision products from scan data more efficiently.

As a part of the package, Geomagic Design X 2020 introduced features like Unroll/Reroll, which allowed users to unwrap a 3D mesh into a 2D sketch and then rewrap it, improving accuracy in modeling revolved parts. It also included Selective Surfacing to support hybrid CAD modeling. Meanwhile, Geomagic Wrap 2021 added scripting automation, a Python-based editor, improved texture map tools, and HD Mesh Construction for filling in gaps in point cloud data.

Later in 2024, 3D Systems sold its Geomagic portfolio to Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division for $123 million, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) following customary regulatory reviews.

