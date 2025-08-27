Partners Group Makes First Institutional Investment in restor3d, Boosting Personalized Orthopedic Solutions

restor3d, a company specializing in personalized orthopedic solutions, has announced a new investment partnership with Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm. As part of the agreement, Partners Group will acquire a minority stake in restor3d, representing the company’s first institutional investment.

“This investment marks an exciting milestone for restor3d as we expand access to personalized orthopedic solutions,” said Kurt Jacobus, CEO of restor3d. “With Partners Group’s support, we will continue to deliver innovations that empower surgeons and improve outcomes for patients across the full spectrum of joint replacement.”

The investment will support ongoing product innovation, commercial expansion, and wider access to personalized orthopedic care. Partners Group will join restor3d’s board, offering operational and healthcare expertise to support long-term growth.

restor3d team at the 2025 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Meeting. Photo via restor3d.

Market Potential and Strategic Outlook

The transaction brings total funding to $104 million, including $65 million in new equity from Partners Group and $39 million from existing shareholders.

Founded in 2017, restor3d combines AI-based design software, vertically integrated additive manufacturing, and fast surgical planning to produce implants tailored to both surgeon preferences and individual patient anatomy. Its FDA-cleared products include implants for the shoulder, hip, knee, foot, and ankle, allowing surgeons to perform patient-specific procedures that enhance fit and functionality. In 2024, restor3d worked with more than 520 surgeons across 740 hospitals nationwide.

Customized regional knee replacement course in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo via restor3d.

Partners Group highlighted restor3d’s unique approach and market opportunity. Ashley Torres, Member of Management, Private Equity, noted “restor3d is solving a key issue in the orthopedic market, namely that procedures have often relied on off-the-shelf products that cannot accommodate different patient anatomies. restor3d addresses this challenge by delivering rapid, precise patient-specific implants that lead to better surgical fit and function, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

Todd Miller, Partner and Head of Private Equity Health & Life, added that restor3d’s solutions align with trends such as aging populations and increased participation in sports and recreational activities in the U.S. He also emphasized confidence in the company’s experienced management team.

restor3d patients: Shaun Oveson, after receiving an iTotal Identity knee replacement, and Betty Goswick, after bilateral pelvic reconstruction. Photo via restor3d.

Investment in the 3D Printing Sector

In April, 3D printer OEM Stratasys closed a $120 million strategic investment from Israeli private equity firm Fortissimo Capital, following Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approval. First announced in February 2025, the deal involves the direct purchase of 11,650,485 newly issued ordinary shares at $10.30 each, bringing Fortissimo’s total stake from 1.5% to approximately 15.5%. This makes Fortissimo the largest shareholder of Stratasys, surpassing Israeli 3D printer manufacturer Nano Dimension, which held a 14.1% stake as of January 2024.

Elsewhere Florida-based AM firm Sintavia secured a $10 million subordinated debt investment from the Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund. Provided through the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program, the funding aims to enhance Sintavia’s aerospace-focused 3D printing operations. The capital will support both the refinancing of existing equipment loans and the company’s overall working capital needs.

