ORNL’s Origami-Inspired Process Cuts Composite Fabrication Costs by 90%

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory‘s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility have developed a hybrid additive manufacturing process that takes its structural logic from origami, printing directly onto flexible fabric substrates to produce flat panels that fold into finished three-dimensional components, without any mold required.

The work, led by Steven Guzorek of ORNL’s Manufacturing Science Division, is the subject of a new patent filing and is being prepared for licensing.

“This pioneering method redefines advanced manufacturing by fusing material science with transformative design principles,” said Guzorek. “By applying origami-inspired principles to hybrid composites, we are improving the efficiency and scalability of large-structure manufacturing and achieving forms unattainable with traditional additive approaches, advancing robust, cost-effective solutions for a broad range of applications.”

In addition to Guzorek, the research team includes Ahmed Arabi Hassen, Katie Copenhaver, Duncan Frazier, Brian Post, and Tyler Smith. The Manufacturing Demonstration Facility is supported by the DOE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office.

ORNL’s Steven Guzorek demonstrates the lab’s hybrid 3D printing method. Photo via Amy Smotherman Burgess/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy.

The Problem With Mold-Based Composites

High-performance composite manufacturing has long depended on molds to define part geometry, a reliable approach for consistent, load-bearing components, but one with significant structural costs. Molds are expensive to produce, take time to procure, occupy physical storage space, and lock in a geometry from the moment they are made. When a design changes, the mold changes with it, or a new one is built. For low-volume or iterative applications, that cost structure is difficult to justify.

ORNL’s method removes molds from the process entirely. Instead, composite materials are deposited directly onto a flexible fabric base, nylon, glass fiber, or resin-infused composite fibers, using additive techniques. An integration layer of thermoplastic polyurethane bonds the reinforcing material to the substrate at the molecular level. The outer layer thermoplastic carbon-fiber ABS for lightweight structural performance, or styrene- or epoxy-based thermosets for enhanced stiffness and geometry control, fuses with the fabric to form a single integrated component. The flat panel is then folded into its final three-dimensional form, with fold geometry designed into the print from the outset.

What the Numbers Show

The performance case for mold-free fabrication is substantive. In a comparative test, eliminating molds reduced fabrication time by 95% and cut costs by 90% against conventional mold-based composite manufacturing for an equivalent unique design. Parts can also be produced at dimensions larger than the printing equipment’s build volume, since the structure starts flat and folds to its final form, the machine’s footprint no longer limits the component’s footprint.

The process is compatible with both thermoplastic and thermoset materials, supports rapid deployment from flat sheet stock, and removes mold storage from the production equation entirely.

“Our goal is to make this innovation scalable so manufacturers across industries can harness its potential,” Guzorek said. “By broadening access to mold-free hybrid composites, we’re empowering manufacturers to explore new design possibilities and unlock entirely new applications for this transformative technology.”

ORNL has filed a patent on the method and is actively pursuing licensing routes. The near-term focus is on scalability, extending a process that has demonstrated significant cost and time reductions at the laboratory level into production-relevant volumes and geometries.

Integrated fold geometries and structural reinforcement patterns enable this origami-inspired composite to transition from a flat panel into a three-dimensional form. Image via Andrew Sproles/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy.

Mold-Free Composites and the Origami Turn in Structural Manufacturing

ORNL’s development addresses a persistent gap between the geometric freedom that additive manufacturing promises and the tooling dependency that composite manufacturing has historically required. By treating the flat print and the subsequent fold as a single integrated design problem, the method extends the logic of mold-free production to a materials class that has largely resisted it.

Research into origami-structured composites has been accelerating. A team from the Southern University of Science and Technology and City University of Hong Kong, publishing in Nature Communications, demonstrated that multimaterial FDM printing can produce thick-panel origami structures with programmable mechanical responses, adjusting hinge length, wall thickness, and panel angles to control stiffness and impact resistance without any post-print tooling. The structural performance was achieved through geometry alone, with the print process doing the work that a mold would otherwise do.

The U.S. Department of Defense backed origami-informed structural research directly: a $14 million MURI award to Georgia Tech targeted the use of origami and kirigami principles. including 3D printing. for deployable defense structures, reflecting institutional recognition that foldable geometry is a serious engineering strategy, not an aesthetic one.

ORNL’s mold-free hybrid composite process sits within that trajectory. What distinguishes it is the combination of fabric substrate, molecular-level bonding, and fold-designed geometry into a single production step, collapsing what has traditionally been a multi-stage fabrication sequence into a flat print that becomes a structural component.

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Featured image shows ORNL’s Steven Guzorek demonstrates the lab’s hybrid 3D printing method. Photo via Amy Smotherman Burgess/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy.