ORNL’s DuAlumin-3D: A Printable Aluminum Alloy That Holds Its Strength at 400°C

Researchers at the US Department of Energy‘s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have developed DuAlumin-3D, a 3D printable aluminum alloy engineered to survive temperatures far beyond the reach of conventional aluminum. Designed for high-performance automotive and aerospace components, the alloy went from concept to full-scale prototype automotive pistons in under three years, a process that has historically taken one to two decades, and has earned an R&D 100 Award.

Heat-resistant aluminum alloy for energy-efficient transportation. Photo via ORNL.

The material addresses a long-standing trade-off in engineering for harsh environments such as jet and car engines. Standard aluminum alloys are light and inexpensive but fail at elevated temperatures, forcing designers to either accept lower performance or over-engineer parts with heavier, costlier titanium, steel, nickel, or cobalt alloys.

Additive manufacturing compounds the problem: fewer than half of one percent of the thousands of conventionally available alloys can be printed at all, and high-strength aluminum alloys in particular tend to crack as they cool during printing, a defect known as hot cracking. Even chemically modified versions that print successfully have lacked the structural integrity needed in the 250–400°C range where titanium currently dominates.

How the Alloy Works

DuAlumin-3D is an aluminum-based alloy containing cerium, nickel, and zirconium. It resists processing defects and forms a high fraction of heat-resistant strengthening particles at the nanoscale during printing itself, making it suitable for complex geometries such as heat exchangers and pistons while retaining its mechanical properties up to 400°C.

The accelerated development timeline came from combining several of ORNL’s materials science capabilities: rapid X-ray computed tomography, advanced electron microscopy, mechanical testing, computational thermodynamics, and in situ neutron diffraction. According to the laboratory, this design approach can be generalized to speed up research into other alloys for additive manufacturing.

In testing, the alloy was manufactured at more than 99.9 percent density and demonstrated the best-known creep resistance for a bulk aluminum alloy at 400°C, creep resistance being a material’s ability to withstand slow, permanent deformation under sustained heat and stress. It also showed strong fatigue strength at 350°C, withstanding repeated stress cycles without failure. Overall, ORNL estimates the alloy can operate at temperatures roughly 150°C higher than other aluminum alloys, and matches the creep resistance of commonly used alloys at operating temperatures 100°C above theirs.

Analysis showed DuAlumin provides the same creep resistance as other commonly used alloys, but at 100 degrees Celsius higher operating temperature. Image via ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy.

Projected Savings in Aviation and Automotive

The economic case rests on weight and heat management. DuAlumin-3D is half the weight of titanium and nearly six times more thermally conductive. In aviation, substituting it for titanium in heat exchangers could remove hundreds of pounds per aircraft; applied across commercial fleets, ORNL projects savings of more than 50 million gallons of jet fuel annually, worth over $120 million.

In the automotive sector, the laboratory sees the alloy enabling ultra-high-efficiency, lightweight engines. Replacing existing aluminum alloys with DuAlumin-3D could raise peak cylinder temperatures by 50–100°C, and combined with the design freedom of additive manufacturing, could lift engine thermodynamic efficiency by up to 10 percent. ORNL estimates adoption by just 10 percent of the automotive sector would save the US roughly $3 billion in annual fuel costs.

The material has already moved beyond the lab: in 2025, General Motors used DuAlumin-3D in its Low Mass and High Efficiency Medium-Duty Truck Engine, which itself won an R&D 100 Award. The research was funded by the DOE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies and Vehicle Technologies Offices.

3D Aluminum Survive Real Engine Heat

ORNL is attacking a persistent gap in additive manufacturing: aluminum fails at high temperatures. The strategy is twofold, close the 250–400°C window where titanium has no lightweight rival, and cut alloy development from decades to under three years with computational design tools the lab says transfer to other AM alloys. Aluminum that prints and holds at 400°C replaces titanium in heat exchangers, pistons, and engine hardware.

Several groups are attacking the same gap. In October 2025, MIT researchers used materials modeling and machine learning to screen hundreds of thousands of elemental combinations, arriving at an aluminum alloy with erbium, zirconium, and nickel that printed crack-free and reached 395 MPa tensile strength after heat treatment at 400°C .

The effort is international. In December 2025, Nagoya University’s series of heat-resistant aluminum alloys built from low-cost, abundant, recycling-friendly elements, with one variant staying strong and flexible at 300°C, targeting compressor rotors and turbine parts.

The gap is clear and the field is crowded: labs on three continents are pushing printable aluminum into temperature territory once reserved for titanium. DuAlumin-3D’s distinction is maturity, 400°C performance already validated in a production GM engine. The remaining hurdle is no longer performance, but qualification at scale.

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Featured image shows Heat-resistant aluminum alloy for energy-efficient transportation. Photo via ORNL.