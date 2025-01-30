ORNL Innovative 3D Printed Part Aims to Replace Steel in Sustainable Construction

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the University of Maine have developed a groundbreaking single-piece, recyclable natural-material floor panel through advanced 3D printing techniques. This novel panel, designed to substitute traditional steel in construction, was unveiled at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2024 Housing Innovation Showcase on the National Mall. The project is a key initiative under the Sustainable Materials & Manufacturing Alliance for Renewable Technologies (SM2ART) program, which focuses on creating environmentally friendly construction solutions.

The SM2ART Nfloor cassette panel represents a significant advancement in building construction, particularly for apartment and condominium structures. By replacing conventional steel-and-concrete assemblies, the panel offers a sustainable alternative that maintains structural integrity while reducing environmental impact. Katie Copenhaver, a researcher at ORNL, emphasized the ecological benefits, stating, “By utilizing bio-based, large-scale 3D printing, we replaced an assembly made from 31 parts and three materials with a single-material floor panel that is ecologically friendly and possesses the same strength as traditional steel floor fabrication.”

A living space module is hoisted in Brooklyn, New York. Natural-material floor cassettes could one day replace traditional steel-and-concrete surface assemblies in multistory buildings. Photo via SHoP Architects.

The panel’s durability stems from its unique composition of polylactic acid (PLA) and wood flour, a biodegradable thermoplastic derived from corn residue and wood waste. Scott Tomlinson, a structural engineer at the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC), highlighted the material’s advantages: “The PLA and wood flour blend is excellent for producing recyclable, large-format additively manufactured parts. This single-piece floor assembly is stiffer and offers an improved walking experience compared to the steel-concrete assemblies it replaces.”

The manufacturing process leverages large-scale 3D printing to create precise, geometric floor panels autonomously over approximately 30 hours, achieving a labor savings of around 33% compared to traditional steel assembly methods. This efficiency is further enhanced by the printer’s ability to incorporate design-specific cutouts for electrical conduits, plumbing, and HVAC systems directly into the panel, minimizing the need for additional manual labor. Copenhaver noted, “3D printing can save time and money by printing the floor cassette with cutouts designed into the finished product. The only human labor involves installing acoustic skin for soundproofing and the resident’s desired floor covering.”

In addition to its structural and economic benefits, the SM2ART Nfloor cassette is fully recyclable. Unlike conventional building materials that end up in landfills after a building’s lifecycle, PLA can be repurposed for new products post-demolition, promoting a circular economy where resources are continuously reused. This approach not only reduces waste but also supports the creation of more sustainable urban environments through modular construction facilities.

SM²ART program research areas. Image via ORNL.

Future Developments and Ongoing Research

The SM2ART Nfloor project is currently in its early development stages, with ongoing research aimed at integrating flame retardants, sustainable insulation, and further refining production techniques. Tomlinson expressed optimism about future advancements, stating, “The next steps will be to make the manufacturing process faster, more efficient, and cost-effective with additional functionality. This technology holds a lot of promise for the future of sustainable buildings.”

Research activities continue at DOE’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at ORNL, while design and 3D printing efforts are conducted at the University of Maine’s ASCC. The ASCC is renowned for its interdisciplinary research in materials sciences, advanced manufacturing, and composite engineering, contributing to the innovation and scalability of sustainable construction technologies.

