ORNL Develops First 3D Printed Rabbit Capsule for Reactor Testing

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), a research facility managed by the U.S. Department of Energy specializing in materials science and nuclear research, has achieved a significant breakthrough. The facility designed, 3D printed, and tested a specialized specimen capsule for use in its High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR), marking a first for additive manufacturing in the context of reactor components. This initiative demonstrates how 3D printing can create complex shapes more efficiently and cost-effectively than traditional fabrication methods.

ORNL employed laser powder bed fusion to fabricate a stainless steel rabbit capsule, a type of container used for holding experiments during irradiation inside a test reactor. The process involved assembling, loading, and sealing the printed capsule before inserting it into HFIR. The capsule successfully withstood nearly a month in a high neutron flux environment, showcasing the durability and reliability of 3D printed components under extreme conditions.

The 3D printed specimen capsule for use in its High Flux Isotope Reactor. Photo via ORNL.

Richard Howard, group lead for irradiation engineering at ORNL, highlighted the significance of this achievement by stating, “This is a significant step toward demonstrating that additive manufacturing can be used to develop and qualify specialized components that cannot be conventionally machined.” Ryan Dehoff, director of ORNL’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility, added, “As we demonstrate the reliability of these printed components, we’re looking at a future where additive manufacturing might become standard practice in producing other critical reactor parts.”

Post-irradiation evaluation of the 3D printed rabbit capsule is scheduled for this winter. Findings from this analysis could extend the use of 3D printing in safety-critical nuclear applications and other regulated industries. Researchers at ORNL plan to exploit the design flexibility provided by additive manufacturing to create more intricate components that traditional methods struggle to produce. This effort supports meeting stringent material composition and qualification standards while potentially reducing costs and development times.

3D Printing in Nuclear Power Applications

In 2024, Westinghouse Electric Company, a leading nuclear power technology firm, advanced the use of 3D printing in reactor component design by developing filtering bottom nozzles aimed at improving debris capture and fuel endurance in Pressurized Water Reactors (PWRs). Utilizing additive manufacturing, Westinghouse achieved enhanced design flexibility that reduced the diameter of debris capable of entering the reactor, resulting in a 30% increase in resistance to debris-related wear.

Earlier, in 2022, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC), a leader in microreactor development, invested in Desktop Metal’s X-Series 3D printers to innovate nuclear fuel designs. These printers, capable of processing advanced materials like silicon carbide, support the creation of Fully Ceramic Micro-encapsulated (FCM) fuel for next-generation reactors. USNC’s adoption of additive manufacturing techniques facilitates the production of complex reactor components, enhancing safety and performance in advanced nuclear systems.

USNC’s Fully Ceramic Micro-encapsulated fuel innovation. Photo via Desktop Metal.

