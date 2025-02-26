Organovo Sells FXR IP for $10 Million in New Deal with Eli Lilly

Indianapolis pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has acquired Organovo’s farnesoid X receptor (FXR) program.

According to a recently filed Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) document, Eli Lilly will make an upfront cash payment of $9 million, with an extra $1 million transferred after 15 months. Development, regulatory, and commercial landmarks could see Organovo receive an additional $50 million in milestone payments.

Under the agreement, Eli Lilly has gained all commercial and intellectual property (IP) rights to the FXR program. This includes FXR314, the San Diego-based biotech firm’s lead agonist asset. The drug formulation recently concluded Phase II clinical trials in metabolic function-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients, successfully reducing liver fat content compared to placebo.

FXR314 has also been designed to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with a clinical focus on Ulcerative Colitis. Keith Murphy, Organovo’s Co-Founder and former CEO, called Eli Lilly’s acquisition “a significant milestone for our efforts to advance medicines for IBD using insights from our proprietary 3D human tissue models.”

“We are excited to deliver FXR314 and our FXR program to Lilly for Phase 2 and further Development,” Murphy added. “Their world-class development excellence and dedication to delivering for patients will provide an excellent pathway for FXR314 success, and we are pleased to have this opportunity to deliver for patients.”

Following the announcement, Organovo’s stock price saw a 243% uptick from $0.37 to $1.27 per share when the market closed on February 25.

Organovo’s HQ. Photo via Organovo.

Founded in 2007, Organovo specializes in the development of 3D printed human tissues. Largely leveraged in drug discovery and medical research applications, the California biotech firm also hopes to produce 3D printed organs for human implantation.

Organovo introduced its first bioprinted kidney tissue in 2015, following the completion of its first cellular assay of liver tissue, exVive3D, the previous year. Its 3D printed kidney material survived in vitro for two weeks. Two years later, Organovo published an article showing it had successfully 3D printed kidney veins for drug testing. 2017 also saw it announce a partnership with the University of Virginia to advance regenerative medicine with 3D bioprinting.

However, the firm was forced to explore “strategic alternatives” in 2019 when its approach for fabricating liver tissue was found to require significant redevelopment. As a result, the prioritized efforts to reduce expenses and preserve cash. Legal battles followed with CELLINK over alleged 3D bioprinter patent infringements.

Since then, Organovo’s stock price has stagnated, falling from $19.39 in February 2021, to a low of just $0.34 before selling its FXR IP to Eli Lilly. This week’s 243% share price jump comes at a good time for the bioprinting specialist, which had faced the prospect of delisting. The firm had failed to maintain Nasdaq’s minimum of $1 share requirement since June 2024.

However, long-term financial security could be impacted by the loss of FXR314, Organovo’s top agonist asset. The experimental drug is designed to activate the FXR protein, which plays a critical role in regulating bile acids, metabolism, and liver health.

In November 2024, the firm presented Phase II trial data for FXR314 for MASH. The study, which spanned 214 patients, reported up to a 30% reduction in liver fat and a favorable safety profile. Despite this success, Organovo’s FXR acquisition announcement only references a focus on IBD treatment. A Phase II IBD tria for FXR314 is expected to begin in Q4 2025.

Tissue engineer loads Organovo’s proprietary bioprinter to print human tissue. Photo via Organovo.

3D printing asset sales and divestitures

The 3D printing industry has witnessed several asset divestitures over recent months, as companies work to restructure their strategic focus. In December 2024, US 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems agreed to sell its Geomagic software portfolio to Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division.

Worth $123 million, the deal follows a strategic review that will see the Rock Hill-based additive manufacturing veteran prioritize software it deems essential to accelerating 3D printer adoption. These critical platforms include 3D Sprint, 3DXpert, and the Oqton Industrial Manufacturing Operating System. 3D Systems called Oqton integral to its future 3D printing software strategy.

French 3D printer manufacturer and service provider Prodways Group ended the sale of its wax and resin jewelry 3D printers. This decision came amid the company’s reallocation of resources toward the high-volume, industrial 3D printers with higher added value. The move came after the company’s jewelry-making systems, Solidscape brand, performed poorly in 2023. According to Prodways, they experienced weak sales, poor turnover, and “significant operating loss.”

