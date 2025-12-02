Oregon State Researchers Develop Rapid-Setting Clay for Sustainable Housing and Infrastructure

U.S. based Oregon State University has developed a fast-curing, eco-friendly alternative to concrete. The clay-based material, which cures instantly as it is 3D printed, promises quicker, low-emission building of homes and infrastructure, potentially helping to address the global housing crisis while reducing the environmental impact of traditional concrete.

The study, published in Advanced Composites and Hybrid Materials, received support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, OSU’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, and the College of Engineering.

Innovative Material and Printing Process

Traditional concrete presents environmental and practical challenges. Cement production alone accounts for roughly 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and the material’s slow curing time often requires several days along with structural supports, delaying construction projects. In contrast, the new clay-based material cures instantly as it is extruded from a 3D printer, thanks to an acrylamide-based binding agent that initiates a chemical process called frontal polymerization. This rapid curing allows the material to bridge unsupported gaps, such as the tops of doorways or window openings, during printing.

OSU researcher Devin Roach in the lab. Photo via Oregon State University.

“The printed material has a buildable strength of 3 megapascals immediately after printing, enabling the construction of multilayer walls and freestanding overhangs like roofs,” said Devin Roach, assistant professor of mechanical engineering in the OSU College of Engineering. “It surpasses 17 megapascals, the strength required of residential structural concrete, in just three days, compared to as long as 28 days for traditional cement-based concrete.”

Environmental Impact and Future Applications

Composed mainly of soil combined with hemp fibers, sand, and biochar—a carbon-rich product made from heating biomass in low oxygen—the new material has a much smaller environmental footprint than cement-based concrete.

“I’m incredibly proud of our innovative, transdisciplinary team for coming up with a material that can make a difference in people’s lives in multiple ways,” Roach said. “Especially with the frequency of destructive natural disasters, we need to be able to get shelter and other structures built quickly – and we can do that with a material that’s readily available and is associated with comparatively little emissions.”

The researchers explained that currently the material is more expensive than standard concrete, and further testing is needed to meet American Society for Testing and Materials standards before it can be approved for construction projects.

Bench is printed on a 3d printer from concrete. Photo via ASTM Standard.

Sustainable Construction Through 3D Printing

In July, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania created a 3D printable concrete that incorporates diatomaceous earth (DE), a fossil-based material from ancient algae. The mix is designed to improve structural performance while capturing more carbon dioxide, helping reduce the environmental impact of traditional concrete. DE’s porous structure enhances flow during printing, provides binding sites for CO₂, and promotes calcium carbonate formation during curing, boosting strength without sacrificing porosity. This concrete can absorb up to 142% more CO₂ than standard mixes while using less cement.

3D concrete printing system based on diatomaceous earth. Photo via University of Pennsylvania.

In 2024, the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) successfully 3D printed a 100 m² low-emission building prototype using a Crane WASP 3D printer. This is the latest eco-friendly structure to be fabricated for the 3D Printed Earth Forest Campus (TOVA) in Collserola Natural Park (Barcelona). The IAAC team used local soil and natural materials as feedstock for the Postgraduate in 3D Printing Architecture (3DPA) project.

