OrangeStorm Giga: Elegoo’s new industrial-grade FDM 3D printer for large-scale printing

Shenzhen-based technology company Elegoo has introduced the OrangeStorm Giga FDM 3D printer. The highly-anticipated launch event is now live, offering early-bird pricing starting at $1250 on Kickstarter.

OrangeStorm Giga offers a comprehensive package of features designed to cater to the varied needs of 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals. With its emphasis on large-scale printing, speed, precision, and user-friendly attributes, this 3D printer has the potential to make a significant impact in the world of 3D printing, says the company.

“Our goal with the OrangeStorm Giga is to empower creators, engineers, and makers to dream bigger and print faster without compromise. This 3D printer embodies innovation, marrying size and speed to bring your boldest ideas to life. With our commitment to quality and performance, we’re redefining the possibilities of large-scale 3D printing,” says Kevin, VP of Elegoo.

Industrial-grade FDM printer with massive build volume and powerful performance

One of the standout features of the OrangeStorm Giga is its exceptional build volume, measuring 800mm x 800mm x 1000mm. This industrial-grade FDM printer is designed to accommodate oversized models, eliminating the need to divide models into smaller sections for printing. This attribute is likely to be well-received by users looking to create large-scale 3D prints.

The OrangeStorm Giga is equipped with a powerful 64-bit 1.5G clock speed quad-core high-performance processor. This processor not only provides ample computing capacity but also delivers impressive printing speeds, with a maximum speed of 300mm/s (with a recommended speed of 150mm/s). This speed is particularly noteworthy, considering the 3D printer’s substantial build volume.

The OrangeStorm Giga FDM 3D printer. Photo via Elegoo.

Another notable feature of the OrangeStorm Giga is its ability to provide a quiet and comfortable printing experience. The XYZE axes of the 3D printer are equipped with silent drives, reducing noise levels and creating a more pleasant environment for users. The heated bed features four independent (410*410mm) PEI magnetic high-temperature platforms with a maximum temperature of 90°C. These platforms can be heated simultaneously in just 17 minutes, and the system can recognize and heat the platform where the model is located, adding to energy efficiency.

3D printing with quadruple nozzles and advanced features

The 3D printer’s nozzle has been upgraded to handle high temperatures up to 300°C and features a double-gear extrusion structure and full titanium alloy heat pipe. This nozzle design, along with a ceramic heating pad and chrome zirconium copper heating block, ensures smoother and more uniform extrusion, ultimately improving printing precision. The addition of a nozzle PID auto-calibration function further enhances temperature control and print quality.

The OrangeStorm Giga also introduces the possibility of simultaneous printing with four nozzles on the X-axis, supporting the creation of four different colored models of the same kind. Automatic leveling and a non-contact high-precision sensor are integrated to ensure a level platform, making the setup process more user-friendly.

Multi-nozzle 3D printing. Photo via Elegoo.

This system is designed for durability, with both the X-axis and Y-axis featuring linear guides for improved printing stability and longevity. It offers an automatic pause feature in case of broken filament, no filament, power outage, or manual pause, allowing users to resume printing without concerns.

Efficient cooling is achieved through thickened double-sided cooling fans with intelligent control, which saves energy and reduces noise. The 7-inch HD capacitive screen is detachable for handheld operation and supports ELEGOO Cura model preview and eight language options. To enhance cable management, the 3D printer incorporates caterpillar cable tracks, preventing cable wear, and maintaining system stability.

Elegoo will be showcasing its technologies at Formnext 2023 at Booth: Hall 11.1-B62.

Voting has now started for the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2023. Cast your vote now!

What does the future of 3D printing for the next ten years hold?

What engineering challenges will need to be tackled in the additive manufacturing sector in the coming decade?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows the OrangeStorm Giga FDM 3D printer offers a generous build volume. Photo via ELEGOO.