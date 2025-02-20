Oracle Red Bull Racing Announces New Hexagon Partnership Extension

Swedish manufacturing technology company Hexagon has extended its long-term partnership with the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team.

The new multi-season deal builds on an 18-year-long relationship in which Hexagon, the team’s exclusive metrology partner, has supplied Red Bull with 3D scanners and digitalization capabilities. This technology reportedly allows the F1 racing stalwart, which powers reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, to make over 20,000 car design changes each season.

The Stockholm-based firm claims that its metrology technology helped Red Bull Racing reduce faults by over 50% over the past two years. Hexagon’s “ultra-fast scanning technologies” reportedly ensure that every F1 car component meets required accuracy standards, helping the team comply with FIA regulations and spending caps.

As part of the renewal agreement, Hexagon’s logo will appear on the lower sidepod of the RB21, Red Bull’s car for the 2025 season. Branding will also appear across Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing liveries at the F1 Sim Racing World Championship and Porsche Esports Supercup.

“Hexagon has played a vital role in the success we’ve achieved over a long period as a valued partner to the team,” commented Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal and CEO. “Our technology partners are a crucial element for us and we’re very selective about who we work with. Hexagon will ensure our competitiveness for years to come.”

Close-up of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s new RB21 F1 car, featuring the Hexagon logo. Image via Hexagon

Additive manufacturing is integral to Red Bull’s F1 success. Ian Handscombe, Head of Quality Engineering at Red Bull Racing, previously told 3D Printing Industry, “I don’t think we will continue to be on track unless we embrace [3D printing].”

Technical partnerships with companies like Hexagon play a vital role in supporting additive manufacturing at Red Bull Racing, and its efforts to edge out the competition. “We couldn’t do it without the expert support we get from our partners,” added Handscombe. The leading F1 engineer called Hexagon “instrumental” in determining what equipment is needed, supporting delivery, assisting in development, and providing training. “Hexagon has been with us every step of the way,” he added.

Hexagon claims that the accuracy offered by its 3D scanning and measurement technology unlocks “extreme” precision and quality at the first attempt for “unmatched productivity.” The Swedish firm believes its capabilities and trackside support will be pivotal in refining aerodynamics and unlocking precision during the 2025 campaign.

Next year, the 2026 F1 season will introduce new competition regulations, including increased battery power, 100% sustainable fuels, updated wings, and stronger structures for improved safety. As such, all cars will need to be completely redesigned. Hexagon claims that its digitization technology will allow Red Bull Racing to push the limits of these new requirements to “extract maximum performance.”

“At Hexagon, we’re honored to continue our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, where our advanced measurement technologies play a key role in driving on-track success,” commented Josh Weiss, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division president. “Sharing a legacy of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and excellence, we’re excited to face the challenges of the upcoming season and embrace an even greener, more exhilarating era in 2026 and beyond.”

The new renewal agreement will also see Hexagon expand its partnership with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing, the Milton Keynes-based team’s virtual racing division. According to Hexagon, this new collaboration seeks to inspire the “next generation of STEM professionals,” bridging the gap between digital and physical racing.

Crew poses for a photo during Red Bull Racing 2023 Pitch Black Pit Stop in Milton Keynes, England. Photo via Magenta Stills / Red Bull Content.

3D printing bolsters F1 performance

Beyond Red Bull, many F1 teams actively leverage additive manufacturing to support the design, testing, and production stages of car development. Global automotive firm Ford Motor Company is using the technology as it prepares for its first F1 race in two decades during the 2026 season.

Through this initiative, Ford is working with Red Bull Powertrains, the engineering arm behind Red Bull Racing’s F1 power units. Over 1,000 3D printed car parts have already been fabricated at Ford’s additive manufacturing labs. These include cold plates for batteries and cooling plates for other systems, which will feed into the vehicle’s internal combustion engine and hybrid technology.

Ford’s additive manufacturing team also measures mechanical strength, hardness, and precise geometry through 3D scanning. Non-destructive X-ray and CT scanning is then used to generate digital 3D models and reveal internal structures that would remain hidden with conventional inspection tools.

Another F1 team using 3D printing is BWT Alpine F1. The Estonian outfit previously purchased four SLA 750 3D printers from Rock Hill-based additive manufacturing company 3D Systems. The racing team leverages this technology to fabricate components for wind tunnel testing, using SLA and SLS 3D printers to produce 25,000 parts annually. BWT Alpine’s 3D Systems technology, which processes Accura Composite PIV material, reportedly reduces preparation time and optimizes testing performance.

