Optimized Carbon Nanolattices Achieve Record Strength

A research team from the University of Toronto has developed carbon nanolattices with an ultrahigh-specific strength of 2.03 MPa m³ kg⁻¹ at densities below 215 kg m⁻³. The study, published in Advanced Materials, presents a multi-objective Bayesian optimization (MBO) approach combined with two-photon polymerization (2PP) to refine nanolattice structures. This optimization method eliminates nodal stress concentrations, a common failure point in traditional nanoarchitected materials.

To enhance structural integrity, the research applies MBO to optimize beam element geometries, balancing mechanical strength and density reduction. Structures were fabricated using 2PP nanoscale additive manufacturing, a high-resolution lithographic technique that enables intricate designs at the microscale. Following fabrication, pyrolysis at 900°C converted the polymer structures into pyrolytic carbon, enhancing mechanical properties through atomic-level structural refinement.

Mechanical testing revealed that the optimized nanolattices outperformed traditional nanoarchitectures, exhibiting a 118% increase in strength and a 68% improvement in Young’s modulus. Reducing strut diameters to 300 nm increased the proportion of sp²-bonded carbon to 94%, minimizing oxygen content and improving structural integrity. The resulting material demonstrated compressive strengths between 180–360 MPa, comparable to carbon steel, while maintaining a density similar to expanded polystyrene (125–215 kg m⁻³).

Optimization of Carbon Nanolattice. Image via Advanced Materials.

Scalability and Mechanical Performance of Nanoarchitected Materials

Fabrication techniques were scaled to produce nanolattices containing 18.75 million unit cells using multi-focus 2PP, which significantly increased throughput compared to conventional single-focus methods. The ability to manufacture structured materials at this scale addresses previous challenges in nanoarchitected material production, where limited print speed constrained the feasibility of large-scale applications.

Experimental testing demonstrated that optimized nanolattices exhibited uniform stress distribution under compression, preventing premature failure at junctions. The structures withstood higher loads with improved energy absorption, reinforcing their potential use in aerospace, defense, and advanced lightweight engineering.

Efforts to scale production continue, with researchers focusing on refining pyrolysis parameters to enhance carbon purity and reduce fabrication-induced defects. The integration of AI-driven generative design has already led to significant improvements in mechanical performance, and further optimization may push material properties closer to theoretical strength limits.



Mechanical Testing and Stress Distribution. Image via Advanced Materials.

Advances in Mechanical Metamaterials and Superconducting Structures

Studies on nanoarchitected materials have shown that precise control over structural design can significantly influence mechanical performance. Research conducted at Penn Engineering, the University of Pennsylvania School of Arts & Sciences, and Aarhus University demonstrated that introducing controlled disorder into 3D printed mechanical metamaterials enhances crack resistance. Laboratory tests confirmed that materials incorporating non-uniform lattice geometries exhibited 2.6 times greater toughness than those with uniform, repeating patterns. Computational simulations revealed that structures with slight variations in node positions distributed stress more effectively, reducing crack propagation. The findings indicate that small-scale geometric adjustments, rather than changes in material composition, can significantly improve mechanical properties.

Recent work at Northwestern University’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory has explored how 3D printing can be applied to superconducting materials, overcoming long-standing limitations in processing single-crystal Yttrium barium copper oxide (YBCO). The research introduced a method to first 3D print the material in a polycrystalline state and then convert it into a single-crystal structure through a controlled heat treatment process. This approach maintained the electrical performance of single-crystal YBCO while enabling complex, functional designs. Testing showed that the final material carried 66 times more electrical current than its polycrystalline counterpart at 77K, with conductivity increasing 180 times at 10K. The ability to design superconducting structures with precise geometries opens new possibilities for fusion energy, MRI machines, and particle accelerator components.

The disordered design (bottom) cracked less than the structured one (top), shown by the spread of red dots. Image via: Sage Fulco

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured Image shows optimization of Carbon Nanolattice. Image via Advanced Materials.