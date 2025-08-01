Optimization Framework Connects Sustainability and Design in Large-Area 3D Printing

A recent study published on Springer Nature introduces a computational framework that links structural optimization and environmental sustainability in large-area additive manufacturing (LAAM). Researchers from Tampere University, Cranfield University, the University of Jaffna, and the Technical University of Denmark applied this methodology to wind turbine rotor blade mold fabrication, using fiber-reinforced thermoplastics. The system evaluates trade-offs across mechanical performance, material efficiency, energy usage, and environmental impact—enabling design engineers to optimize across structural and ecological objectives simultaneously.

The workflow integrates ModeFRONTIER for process orchestration, SOLIDWORKS and AbaqusCAE for CAD and simulation, ORNL Slicer 2 for build preparation, and Fusion360 for generative design. A non-dominated sorting genetic algorithm (NSGA-II) guided the optimization, balancing objectives that included structural integrity, embodied energy, manufacturing time, and environmental metrics such as carbon footprint (CFP) and water footprint (WFP). Energy consumption data was drawn from a prior study, based on fifteen industrial-scale LAAM jobs using acrylonitrile butadiene polymer reinforced with either 20% carbon fiber (CF) or 20% glass fiber (GF). Simulation constraints included a pressure load of 160 kPa, a minimum safety factor of 3, and a deformation threshold of 5 mm. Modeled designs ranged over 2,000 CAD variants of a mold segment.

MDO problem formulation execution flow, manufacturing process chain mapping, and case study. Image via Springer Nature.

“To investigate the trade-offs between material selection, structural performance, and environmental impact in LAAM-produced lightweight designs,” the authors wrote, “we implemented a cradle-to-gate sustainability assessment covering raw material preparation, feedstock transport, and manufacturing energy.” Cradle-to-gate scope includes raw material extraction, a 500 km transport by EURO4 truck, and energy consumption converted with a grid carbon intensity of 0.3 kgCO₂/kWh and a primary energy factor of 0.38. Water footprint estimates—covering both blue and grey water—were modeled using a factor of 1.308 liters per terajoule. Material efficiency was assumed between 90% and 98%. The study noted that WFP estimations carry greater uncertainty than CFP, due to variability in geographic sourcing and local production methods. Regression models revealed a linear relationship between part mass and both environmental indicators.

CAD, CAE, and CAM for the mold. Image via Springer Nature.

Generative design produced lighter geometries but often introduced manufacturability issues, including unsupported features and impractical orientations. Parametric design allowed for tighter control over geometry and process compatibility, especially under LAAM parameters such as 3.81 mm layer height and 7.62 mm nozzle diameter. Manufacturing time increased in proportion to mass. Optimization objectives were formally defined as minimizing embodied energy, CFP, WFP, and manufacturing time, while maximizing structural integrity as measured by safety factor and displacement control. Results showed that lighter designs consistently led to lower environmental impact, confirming the correlation between mass and sustainability. However, carbon fiber-reinforced designs, while yielding superior stiffness and lower deformation, produced approximately 400% more carbon emissions and 100% more water usage than glass fiber parts of comparable size.

Linear regression models for estimating total manufacturing energy, total embodied energy for ABS 20GF, and total embodied energy for ABS 20CF. Image via Springer Nature.

Figure 4 of the study visualizes trade-offs across key metrics. One design made of ABS 20CF showed a safety factor of 3.8 and displacement of 2.01 mm, with a mass of 453.3 kg. A comparable ABS 20GF design had a safety factor of 2.33 and displacement of 4.97 mm at nearly identical mass. Yet the GF-based design’s carbon footprint was 1940 kgCO₂e and its water footprint was 174.15 m³—both significantly lower than the CF-based part, which recorded 8320 kgCO₂e and 346.26 m³, respectively. Even the lightest CF design, at 318.6 kg, showed a carbon footprint of 5840 kgCO₂e, compared to 1940 kgCO₂e for the lightest GF variant at 453.1 kg. These findings reinforce that improvements in stiffness and mass reduction with CF come at substantial ecological cost.

Results of MDO problem. Image via Springer Nature.

The methodology was tested on wind turbine mold production but is generalizable to other sectors, including aerospace, marine, and automotive tooling that require composite molds. The study authors note that the absence of physical prototyping represents a current limitation, but the digital optimization workflow remains applicable to full-scale implementations. Improvements in commercial generative design software, particularly the integration of manufacturing constraints such as minimum feature size, part orientation, and obstacle avoidance, are recommended to enhance output feasibility. The authors propose further research into merging parametric control with generative exploration to enable manufacturable, high-performance, and environmentally optimized designs.

