OPPO Uses 3D Printing to Fix the Foldable Crease Problem

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer OPPO has debuted its flagship Find N6 foldable with the world’s first Zero-Feel Crease, using 3D liquid printing to eliminate the microscopic hinge gaps that deform flexible displays over time.

“While foldables offer the advantage of a larger display, the crease has remained one of the primary concerns for users, and it’s a challenge OPPO has sought to solve ever since the original Find N and its pioneering waterdrop hinge,” said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. “With Find N6, by refining both the hinge architecture and display materials, we have achieved a Zero-Feel Crease. For the first time, users can truly enjoy the expansive inner screen without the interruption of a crease.”

The Find N6 is available globally through official OPPO stores, authorized retailers, and partner carriers worldwide.

OPPO has launched Find N6, its latest flagship foldable. Image via OPPO.

Tackling foldables’ most persistent design flaw

The crease on a foldable display has always been a structural problem hiding in plain sight. Every time a foldable phone opens and closes, the hinge exerts uneven pressure on the display above it, and the root cause is microscopic: surface irregularities across the hinge as small as 0.2mm that, over hundreds of thousands of folds, gradually deform the glass into a permanent ridge.

OPPO’s answer is the 2nd-Generation Titanium Flexion Hinge, built using what the company calls 3D Liquid Printing. It begins with ultra-precise laser scanning that maps the hinge surface and identifies every microscopic irregularity. The printer then deposits custom photopolymer droplets into each gap with surgical precision, with every layer instantly solidified by UV light before the next is applied. The cycle repeats more than 20 times until every imperfection is leveled.

The result: surface variance reduced from the industry-standard 0.2mm to just 0.05mm, a 75% improvement that removes the physical conditions under which a crease can form.

Engineered to Stay Flat for Years

Solving the crease at launch is one challenge. Keeping it solved over a device’s lifetime is another. To address this, OPPO paired the 3D printed hinge with Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass, a display material engineered to behave as a structural spring, pushing back against deformations before they can settle into permanent creases. Compared with the previous generation, the glass delivers close to double the shape recovery and 338% increase in deformation resistance.

The long-term results have been independently verified. TÜV Rheinland testing found that the Find N6 reduces crease formation over time by up to 82% compared with its predecessor. The device earned TÜV Rheinland’s Minimized Crease Certification after remaining flat through 600,000 folds, and its Reliable Folding Certification after operating without fault through one million fold cycles.

Beneath its screen, the Find N6 also carries IP56, IP58, and IP59 ratings, resistant to everyday splashes as well as high-temperature, high-pressure water jets.

OPPO has launched Find N6, its latest flagship foldable. Image via OPPO.

Beyond the Hinge: Displays, Performance, and Software

The Find N6 features a 6.62-inch outer screen and an 8.12-inch inner display, both reaching 1,800 nits of peak brightness and dropping to 1 nit for nighttime use. Inside, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is paired with a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The camera system is led by a 200MP main sensor capable of 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto, and a dedicated True Color Camera. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the system includes Portrait Mode, full manual Master Mode, and the classic XPAN 65:24 widescreen format. The device is offered in two colorways, Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange, the latter with gold accents on the titanium alloy hinge casing.

The software centers on Free-Flow Window, which runs up to four apps simultaneously with adjustable sizes and proportions, built into ColorOS 16. The optional OPPO AI Pen offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and AI tools including Circle to Capture, AI Chart, which converts handwritten drafts into formatted tables and AI Image for sketch-to-artwork conversion.

OPPO has launched Find N6, its latest flagship foldable. Image via OPPO.

3D Printing Is Reshaping Consumer Electronics Manufacturing

3D printing is increasingly finding its way into precision-critical consumer electronics manufacturing, from foldable hinges to smartwatch components.

OPPO’s own Find N5 was an early marker of this shift. Working with Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), the company produced the device’s Titanium Flexion Hinge in aerospace-grade titanium alloy, 26% smaller than its predecessor, yet 36% more rigid. A structural solution to slimness and strength, but one that did not yet address the crease itself. The Find N6 goes further, adding a second stage of additive manufacturing specifically targeting surface precision.

The broader trend extends well beyond foldable displays. BLT’s additive manufacturing technology has made its way into Apple‘s supply chain, with the company’s metal 3D printing used in components for the Apple Watch Series 10, a sign that precision-critical consumer electronics, across categories, are increasingly being built with printers rather than conventional tooling.

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Featured image shows OPPO has launched Find N6, its latest flagship foldable. Image via OPPO.