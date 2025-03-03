OPPO finds a new fold: 3D printing powers the Titanium Hinge in Find N5

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer OPPO has announced the global availability of its new Find N5 foldable smartphone.

While foldable phones have evolved rapidly in recent years, one of the biggest engineering challenges has been the hinge, striking the perfect balance between strength, flexibility, and a slim profile. With the Find N5, OPPO was able to tackle these issues, thanks to Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bright Laser Technologies’ (BLT) 3D printing technology.

In a LinkedIN post, the 3D printer manufacturer said, “At BLT, we’re excited to share how our cutting-edge metal 3D printing technology is revolutionizing the foldable phone industry. The future of 3C manufacturing is here—powered by BLT’s smart, additive manufacturing solutions.”

Unfolded, Find N5 has the largest display of any book-style foldable. Photo via OPPO.

“Feel the difference” in Find N5

A key element of the Find N5 is its Titanium Flexion Hinge, produced using 3D printed aerospace-grade titanium alloy. Foldable phone hinges need durability and precision, which traditional methods like machining or casting struggle to achieve.

By adopting metal 3D printing, OPPO and BLT optimized the hinge’s structure, reducing its thickness from 0.3mm to 0.15mm while increasing rigidity by 36%, significantly improving strength, and impact resistance. The 3D printing process involved layering titanium powder and bonding it with a laser, allowing for fine-tuned internal reinforcements that would be challenging to produce through conventional techniques.

Compared to its predecessor, the Find N5’s hinge is 26% smaller yet significantly more rigid, featuring an updated structure and improved materials. The hinge cover, which shields the internal folding mechanism, and the wing plate, connecting the hinge to the display, are both crafted from Grade 5 titanium alloy through additive manufacturing.

To further enhance durability, ultra-high-strength steel (UHSS) was used for the hinge’s load-bearing components, with a yield strength of 2000 MPa. OPPO has also secured TÜV Rheinland Reliable Folding Certification, verifying that the device can endure extended use under harsh conditions.

Find N5 combines the familiarity of a traditional smartphone with the advantages of a book-style foldable. When closed, it measures 8.93mm thick and weighs 229g, making it one of the slimmest and lightest foldables available. A reinforced aluminum alloy frame and nanocrystal glass enhance durability, while also being deemed as “world’s first IPX9-rated foldable.”

Unfolding the device reveals an 8.12-inch inner display, one of the largest in its category, designed to minimize creasing for a seamless viewing experience. The 6.62-inch cover screen allows for easy one-handed use, maintaining the convenience of a standard smartphone when the device is closed.

Battery life is another highlight, with a 5600mAh dual-cell battery capacity supporting 80W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, reducing the need for frequent recharging. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform powers the device, combining AI-driven performance with a dedicated security chip for improved data protection.

The camera system includes ultra-wide, primary, and periscope lenses, offering optical image stabilization and Hasselblad Portrait Mode for enhanced photography. Running on Android 15 with ColorOS 15, the Find N5 introduces better multitasking tools, AI-powered search and editing features, and MacOS integration via O+ Connect, allowing seamless file transfers and remote desktop access.

Find N5’s 3D printed Titanium Flexion Hinge 36% more rigid despite being 26% smaller. Image via OPPO.

3D printing consumer electronics

Away from OPPO, BLT’s 3D printing is also being used by Apple in the production of components for the latest Apple Watch Series 10, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities. The Chinese manufacturer reportedly supplied metal 3D printed parts, marking its official entry into Apple’s supply chain.

After testing binder jet 3D printers for the Series 9, Apple has now expanded its use of AM, with Kuo stating that production efficiency has significantly improved. Lower costs and higher production volumes could follow as 3D printing gains a stronger foothold in Apple’s manufacturing process.

Updates to the Series 10 include larger screens (45mm and 49mm) and a thinner design, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to remain largely the same apart from potential new color options.

On another note, Wuhan-based binder jetting company EasyMFG showcased 3D printed smartwatch cases at Formnext South China 2023, though the client behind the production was not disclosed.

The company’s metal binder jetting process follows a multi-step approach, starting with printing the part, followed by removing binding agents, and concluding with sintering in a high-temperature furnace to achieve the final structure. During the sintering phase, the material contracts by 18-20%, a standard outcome of this manufacturing technique.

