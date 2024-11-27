ONE3D to boost aerospace and defense manufacturing with its new NXG 600E metal AM system

After the launch of its new systems, Nikon SLM Solutions has announced the acquisition of its NXG 600E metal AM system by Czech development and manufacturing company ONE3D.

Featuring 12 x 1 KW lasers, the system enables the production of parts up to 600 x 600 mm in width and 1500 mm in height. According to the company, this acquisition is sought to enhance ONE3D’s capacity to create large, high-precision components for aerospace and defense applications.

By integrating the NXG 600E, ONE3D aims to achieve strategic goals focused on expanding production capabilities while maintaining stringent quality standards. As part of its industrial partnership with Lockheed Martin, ONE3D is contributing to the Czech Army’s F-35 fighter aircraft program, showcasing its capabilities in meeting demanding aerospace and defense requirements.

Equipped with an extended Z-axis, the NXG 600E brings advanced manufacturing tools tailored to industries such as aerospace, defense, energy, and automotive. Flexibility in producing large-scale parts addresses critical demands across high-performance sectors, positioning ONE3D to remain competitive in these markets.

David Kadlčík, Co-founder & CSMO of ONE3D, remarked, “Using technology from Nikon SLM Solutions is a major step forward for our production. We will be able to create complex metal parts with larger dimensions, greater precision, and higher efficiency than ever before. This will allow us to better match designs to additive manufacturing capabilities, optimize material and energy consumption, and reduce the time from concept to final product.”

Nikon SLM Solutions and ONE3D team. Photo via Nikon SLM Solutions.

Nikon SLM Solutions’ metal AM expertise

Beyond ONE3D, Nikon SLM Solutions’ metal AM systems are being adopted by several companies to advance manufacturing processes. Most recently, semiconductor manufacturing company Veeco started using Nikon SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 600 metal AM system to advance its production processes.

Designed for creating intricate components such as gas delivery systems and heat exchangers, the technology enhances precision and efficiency in semiconductor manufacturing. Having integrated additive manufacturing into its operations, Veeco aims to enhance productivity and accelerate time-to-market.

A month before this, Tucker Induction Systems partnered with Nikon SLM Solutions to introduce copper 3D printing services in the U.S. With this move, the Michigan-based company acquired an SLM 280 PS system, a twin-laser metal 3D printer capable of producing induction coils and copper components. Known for its compatibility with multiple metals, including stainless steel and titanium, the system enhances production efficiency and design possibilities.

Copper parts 3D printed on the SLM 280 PS. Photo via Nikon SLM Solutions.

Elsewhere, Nikon SLM Solutions expanded its partnership with Howco Metals Management to advance metal AM for aerospace applications. For this purpose, Howco acquired two additional SLM 280 PS 3D printers, increasing its total to four, to support the exclusive development of process parameters for the high-performance C-103 alloy. Known for its strength, corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand temperatures over 2000°C, this niobium-based alloy is tailored for demanding aerospace uses like rocket nozzles.

Broader use of metal AM technologies

Metal AM technologies are increasingly transforming industries like aerospace and defense. At the recent Formnext tradeshow, multiple companies demonstrated their solutions on the showfloor.

For instance, metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D and LEAP 71 have unveiled what is described as the “world’s largest” single-piece metal 3D printed rocket thruster, delivering 200 kN of thrust and standing over 1.3 meters tall.

Designed using LEAP 71’s Noyron computational model, the thruster integrates multiple components, including the combustion chamber and cooling channels, into a single structure, reducing assembly complexity and potential failure points. Manufactured with Eplus3D’s EP-M650-1600 printer using AlSi10Mg aluminum alloy, the 354-hour process optimized cooling and performance.

Additionally, Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D introduced its Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU) at the tradeshow, showcasing a mobile metal 3D printing solution for maritime and defense sectors. The EMU integrates the XSPEE3D printer and SPEE3Dcell post-processing unit within ruggedized containers, enabling on-site production of durable metal parts, including Nickel Aluminium Bronze components, in challenging environments.

Utilizing SPEE3D’s cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) process, the system rapidly produces parts like a 15-kg propeller housing in under 24 hours. Successful trials with global defense forces reported by the company highlight its potential to streamline supply chains and enhance operational readiness.

