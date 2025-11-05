One Click Metal introduces PROline MPRINTpro and MPUREpro systems for scalable metal 3D printing

One Click Metal, a German manufacturer focused on accessible metal additive manufacturing solutions, has launched the new PROline system, marking the next evolution of its product range. Designed for customers scaling from prototyping to industrial production, the PROline includes the MPRINTpro 500 W laser printer and the MPUREpro powder-handling station, both of which will debut at Formnext 2025 in Hall 12.0, Booth C101.

The new platform builds on the success of its BASEline MPRINT and MPURE systems, which enabled small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions, and innovators to enter metal 3D printing for the first time. The PROline expands this portfolio to meet customers transitioning from early adoption to industrial production environments, offering greater productivity, reliability, and throughput.

MPRINTpro & MPUREpro units. Image via One Click Metal.

Designed for series production

At the core of the PROline is the MPRINTpro unit, featuring a 500 W laser that supports faster build rates, thicker layers, and processing of specialized materials requiring higher energy input. The system enables users to transition from rapid prototyping to batch and serial production. A major upgrade is the self-cleaning filter system, co-developed with Herding Filtertechnik, capable of running up to 500 hours without user intervention. By reducing maintenance frequency and extending operational uptime, the filter lowers running costs and improves reliability, bringing industrial-grade filtration to the medium-format segment.

Streamlined powder handling

Complementing the printer, the MPUREpro unpacking and sieving unit introduces vacuum conveying for fast and safe powder transport. It is designed for larger powder volumes, helping customers handle materials efficiently while maintaining operator safety and powder integrity. The station includes an integrated tool holder and storage for up to six powder cartridges to simplify workflow and improve usability.

Expanding accessibility in metal AM

According to One Click Metal, the PROline does not replace the BASEline, but expands the company’s portfolio to meet evolving customer needs. “Our goal is to help customers find the best solution for their application and make metal 3D printing accessible,” said Michael Volk in a company video introducing the system.Visitors can see the full PROline setup live at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Scaling metal AM for production

Across the industry, manufacturers are increasingly combining greater laser power, multi-laser architectures, and automated handling systems to shorten build times and reduce operational costs.

Last year, EOS unveiled its 1 kW M 290 metal 3D printer, extending the proven platform toward serial production applications, while Farsoon launched the upgraded FS350M platform featuring enhanced 500 W laser power and multi-laser options for faster throughput and broader material compatibility.

Featured image shows the MPRINTpro & MPUREpro units. Image via One Click Metal.