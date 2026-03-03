On Launches Third-Generation Cloudmonster Shoes with 3D Printed Upper for Performance and Propulsion

Swiss performance footwear brand On has introduced the third generation of its Cloudmonster series, delivering three specialized models designed to match a variety of running needs. The new lineup: Cloudmonster 3, Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, and LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, builds on On’s signature CloudTec cushioning while integrating technologies tailored for energy return, responsiveness, and comfort.

Notably, the LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper uses 3D printing in its upper construction, highlighting how additive manufacturing is being leveraged to optimize fit, reduce weight, and enhance energy transfer.

Third-Generation Cloudmonster Shoes. Image via On.

Since its debut in 2022, the Cloudmonster series has evolved from the forward-rolling geometry of the original model to the current high-energy designs featuring triple-layer cushioning and dual-density midsole technologies. These improvements are intended to provide a playful yet efficient ride, balancing maximum comfort and propulsion for runners across all levels.

Model Highlights and Performance Features

The Cloudmonster 3 is engineered as a daily trainer, delivering a responsive, fun running experience. Its dual-density Helion foam midsole, combined with a triple-layer CloudTec structure, maximizes energy return. The curved rocker shape propels the foot forward, while a Nylon blend Speedboard stores and releases energy for an added pop in propulsion. This model launches globally on March 5, 2026, through on.com and On retail stores.

The Cloudmonster 3 Hyper targets long-distance and high-mileage training, featuring Helion HF hyper foam for extreme cushioning and responsiveness. Developed with input from athletes, the shoe incorporates 20% more foam than previous generations, an improved heel construction, and a plateless design to help reduce fatigue during extended runs. Its global release is scheduled for March 19, 2026, available at on.com and select On stores.

The LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper is made for runners tackling long runs and tempo sessions. It pairs a 3D printed LightSpray upper with Helion HF hyper foam for responsive, fully cushioned performance. Built from just eight parts: one upper, two midsole pieces, and five small rubber elements. The upper is formed in under three minutes by a single robot arm, eliminating layers to create a seamless, breathable, form-fitting structure that reduces pressure points. Each pair comes with a proprietary sock to boost ventilation and targeted cushioning, keeping the shoe light, fast, and performance-ready.

As the first Cloudmonster model to scale LightSpray beyond earlier limited-availability drops, it marks a broader rollout of the technology. The LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper debuts with a limited release at on.com and in On retail stores across North America on March 5, followed by a full global launch on April 16, 2026.

LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper. Image via On.

3D Printing in Running Footwear

Additive manufacturing has been increasingly explored in performance running shoes to improve fit, energy return, and responsiveness, but most applications concentrate on either the midsole or adjustable fit mechanisms.

On’s LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper takes a distinctly different approach by integrating 3D printing directly into the structural upper. Rather than focusing on personalized tension zones or midsole geometry, the printed upper itself is designed to be lightweight, breathable, and mechanically supportive, enhancing propulsion and stride efficiency for long-distance and tempo runs. This approach creates a system where the upper actively contributes to running performance rather than serving primarily as a cover or comfort layer.

Other brands have taken alternative technical approaches. Nike’s patented fit system produces tension-adjustable uppers based on 3D scans of individual feet, prioritizing personalized comfort and adaptive fit. Adidas, in collaboration with Carbon, has used digital light synthesis (DLS) 3D printing to create the 4DFWD midsole, focusing on elite-level energy return and running economy by reducing peak braking forces by 15%.

Featured image shows Third-Generation Cloudmonster Shoes. Image via On.