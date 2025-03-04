Omnific 3D’s new BGM-1000 3D printer: Technical specifications and pricing

Industrial engineering firm Omnific 3D has unveiled the BGM-1000, a large-format industrial 3D printer designed for high-speed and high-precision additive manufacturing.

Built in Britain, this Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) system delivers print speeds of up to 3 m/s, with peak mechanical speeds reaching 11 m/s. The system accommodates a wide range of nozzle sizes, from 0.3mm to 1.6mm, offering versatility for various printing needs. Optimized specifically for filament-based printing, it avoids the additional weight of a pellet extruder, which would otherwise reduce overall speed.

While the 3D printer can handle all industry-standard reinforced materials and commonly available filaments without licensing restrictions, Omnific 3D has developed proprietary materials designed to maximize speed and efficiency, offering peak performance when used with the BGM-1000.

“The BGM-1000 is a testament to our commitment to accelerating the evolution of additive manufacturing,” said Kevin Modiri, Director of Omnific 3D. “By combining speed, precision and modularity, we’ve developed a solution that addresses the critical needs of modern industries.”

Omnific 3D’s BGM-1000 large-format 3D printer. Photo via Omnific 3D.

Large-scale precision printing with modular reliability

Designed for large-scale applications, the BGM-1000 features a fully heated build area measuring 1200mm x 1000mm x 1000mm, with an optional extension increasing the height to 1400mm.

The unit itself has a width of 1850mm, a depth of 2140mm, and a height of 2500mm, with a weight of approximately 1 tonne. Delivered in parts, it is assembled on-site by engineers and requires a standard concrete floor for stability. Installation through double doors is recommended, and additional reinforcement is needed for wooden floors.

To ensure structural integrity and print quality, Omnific 3D has developed a patent-pending method for enhancing interlayer bonding, along with a proprietary, non-water-soluble support material that can be manually removed.

The system’s motion control is powered by a combination of proprietary acceleration and deceleration algorithms, with AI-driven active performance monitoring via accelerometers.

With uptime being a critical factor in industrial manufacturing, the BGM-1000 is designed with a modular architecture that allows entire sections to be swapped out quickly when needed.

Instead of requiring in-depth on-site repairs, faulty modules can be replaced and serviced off-site, minimizing downtime. This approach follows aviation and military-grade reliability standards, ensuring continuous operation in high-demand environments.

The BGM-1000 is suited for industries that require precision and scalability, including automotive, where it supports rapid prototyping and custom part production. It is also ideal for aerospace, and healthcare, facilitating the creation of lightweight components and production of medical devices and prosthetics respectively.

Each unit includes two days of on-site training, with optional upgrades to enhance performance with advanced materials, says the company.

Omnific 3D’s BGM-1000 in action. Photo via Omnific 3D.

Technical specifications and pricing of BGM-1000 3D printer

The printer is now available for order, with pricing starting at £299,950 and going up to £440,000 based on configuration.

Features Details Build Area Standard: 1200mm x 1000mm x 1000mm; Optional Expansion: Up to 1200mm x 1000mm x 1400mm Nozzle Sizes 0.3mm to 1.6mm Unit Dimensions (Unit Stand) Width: 1850mm, Depth: 2140mm, Height: 2500mm Maximum Print Speed 3 m/s – 11 m/s Heated Build Area Yes Weight Approximately 1 Tonne

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Omnific 3D’s BGM-1000 large-format 3D printer. Photo via Omnific 3D.