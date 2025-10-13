Oman to Construct Its First 3D Printed Mosque in Salalah

Scheduled for 2025 in Salalah, Oman’s first 3D printed mosque will combine modern construction with traditional Islamic design. Known as the Al Khair Mosque Project, it is being developed by Adi Architects and 3D printing concrete provider Innotech Oman with support from Dhofar Municipality as part of the Dahariz Waterfront Development Plan.

The project aims to create a landmark that reflects Oman’s cultural identity while showcasing innovative and sustainable building methods, according to Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsin al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, and Eng. Yasser bin Said Al Barami, with the support of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

Oman’s first 3D printed mosque: Al Khair Mosque Image via Dhofar Governorate.

Architectural Vision: Spiral Ribbon Concept

Innotech Oman will provide expertise in climate-resilient 3D printing construction. The firms stated that the use of additive manufacturing allows precise control over complex designs while offering efficiency benefits, including up to 30% lower project costs and a potential 60% reduction in construction waste compared to conventional building methods.

Adi Architects conceived the mosque around a spiral ribbon motif, symbolizing unity and continuity, and applied Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) principles to achieve fluid, non-rectilinear forms. The minaret draws inspiration from Omani sails and traditional incense burners, creating a sculptural landmark rooted in regional heritage. At the center, the oval-shaped prayer hall is illuminated by a skylight, or oculus, symbolizing openness and serenity.

The surrounding landscape incorporates green spaces, shaded walkways, and salt- and wind-resistant plantings suited to Salalah’s coastal climate. The mosque will employ energy-harvesting technologies, passive cooling, and natural lighting to approach a near net-zero operational footprint. Wherever possible, local and recycled materials will be used, reflecting a commitment to sustainable construction practices.

3D Printing in Construction: Advancing Speed, Affordability, and Sustainability

This month, Singaporean architecture firm Park + Associates, in collaboration with CES_InnovFab—a developer specializing in large-scale 3D printed construction— completed QR3D, the country’s first multi-storey 3D printed residential building. Conceived as the personal residence of Park + Associates’ founder, Lim Koon Park, the project serves as a full-scale prototype to evaluate the potential of additive manufacturing (AM) in residential architecture.

In 2024, Sustainable Concrete Innovations (SCI), an Ohio-based construction firm, implemented 3D concrete printing technology for residential building projects. Leveraging advanced machinery supplied by Dutch company CyBe Construction, SCI set out to create homes that are faster to build, more cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable.

By integrating 3D printed wall elements into conventional construction workflows, SCI has achieved significant reductions in both labor and material costs. This method not only shortens project timelines but also drastically minimizes material waste, aligning with broader sustainability objectives by reducing the environmental impact of construction activities.

