Okra and jackfruit powders tested as edible inks for 3D printing food

Researchers from Vellore Institute of Technology and Vignan’s Foundation of Science Technology and Research have demonstrated that a composite paste made from okra powder and jackfruit flour can be standardized as an edible ink for 3D printing. The study, published in Springer Nature, evaluated material properties, microstructure, and printing parameters, finding that a mixture containing up to 2 percent okra powder produced stable, detailed structures with consistent textures.

Jackfruit flour was combined with varying concentrations of okra powder, ranging from 0 to 2 percent by weight, and mixed with distilled water at a flour-to-water ratio of 5:2. The paste was processed in a dough maker and stored under refrigeration until testing. Using a Foodie Bot 3D printer from Insta 3D, based in Kerala, India, the team experimented with nozzle heights between 5 and 20 millimeters and diameters of 0.8, 1.5, and 2.0 millimeters. Printing accuracy was maximized at a nozzle speed of 22 millimeters per second, an extrusion rate of 0.003 cubic meters per second, and a nozzle height-to-diameter ratio of 1:1.25. These conditions minimized deformation and delivered uniform layers.

Illustration of the shear thinning and pseudoplastic behaviour of the Jackfruit-Okra paste. Image via Springer Nature.

Rheological analysis showed that the paste behaved as a pseudoplastic material, with viscosity decreasing as shear rate increased. This shear-thinning behavior allowed the material to flow easily during extrusion while maintaining its form once deposited. Storage modulus values exceeded loss modulus values across linear viscoelastic regions, confirming gel-like behavior. The ratio of storage to loss modulus, expressed as tanδ, declined as okra concentration increased, indicating stronger internal bonding within the paste.

Texture analysis supported these findings. Gel strength nearly doubled with higher okra content, reflecting the swelling and interlocking of molecules inside the structure. The water-holding capacity also rose as okra concentration increased, attributed to polysaccharides binding more water and enhancing electrostatic interactions. These improvements resulted in firmer gels capable of supporting multiple printed layers. Statistical analysis using ANOVA with Duncan’s multiple-range test confirmed that changes were significant at p < 0.05.

Low-frequency nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) was used to assess water distribution within the paste. Relaxation peaks were observed at four intervals: 0.5–1.1 milliseconds (T2A), 6–10 milliseconds (T2B), 40–250 milliseconds (T2C), and 700–1000 milliseconds (T2D). Bound, free, immobilized, and mobilized water types were identified across the samples. While peaks T2B and T2D remained relatively unchanged, values for T2A and T2C increased with higher okra content, indicating improved binding of water molecules and enhanced texture.

Scanning electron micrographs of paste prepared with different concentrations of Okra Powder. Image via Springer Nature.

Scanning electron microscopy provided further insight into material structure. Control samples without okra exhibited irregular pore distribution and variable pore sizes. As okra concentration increased, pore size decreased and distribution became more uniform, creating finer networks of particles. These structural refinements improved stability during printing by enabling better interlayer bonding and shape retention.

Textural profiling examined hardness, springiness, cohesiveness, and gumminess. Hardness reflected the force required to deform the printed products, while springiness measured the ability to regain shape. Cohesiveness indicated internal adhesion forces, and gumminess captured the energy required to transform the semi-solid structure into a stable one. Okra addition consistently improved these properties, producing printed samples that resisted external forces while maintaining structural integrity. The researchers attributed this performance to more effective distribution of starch and protein molecules in the matrix.

Nozzle height was identified as a critical parameter for print quality. A ratio of 1.25 between nozzle height and diameter gave the best definition, while higher ratios produced poor accuracy and lower ratios caused clogging or uneven extrusion. Nozzles measuring 1.5 millimeters in diameter provided the best balance between resolution and reliability. Smaller nozzles produced finer detail but were prone to blockage, whereas larger diameters reduced precision.

Textural properties. Image via Springer Nature.

Extrusion rate and nozzle speed also influenced results. Speeds above the standardized 22 millimeters per second dragged extruded material, while slower speeds caused inconsistent deposition. At extrusion rates above 0.004 cubic meters per second, paste spread faster than it could set, leading to distorted layers. Rates below 0.002 cubic meters per second created intermittent flow. Maintaining the extrusion rate at 0.003 cubic meters per second ensured smooth, continuous deposition.

The study concluded that a composite of jackfruit flour with 2.5 grams of okra per 100 grams of total powder exhibited the most suitable characteristics for 3D printing food. Enhanced gel strength, increased water-holding capacity, and refined microstructure contributed to improved stability and resolution of printed models. Optimized printing conditions further supported consistent results.

Earlier work in food printing has demonstrated applications ranging from visually enhanced meals for patients with swallowing difficulties to formulations using oats, faba beans, or transglutaminase-treated bacon fat. The jackfruit–okra study extends this research by identifying underutilized plant-based powders that can be standardized for additive manufacturing.

This figure illustrates the 3D printing process and the final printed structures using varying nozzle diameters, nozzle speeds, and material concentrations. Image via Springer Nature.

