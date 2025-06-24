Oerlikon 3D prints 25,000 metal suppressors for defense sector

Oerlikon Additive Manufacturing, a specialist in metal 3D printing and advanced materials, has. delivered its 25,000th 3D printed suppressor this month from its state-of-the-art, 125,000 square-foot facility in Huntersville, North Carolina, USA. Fabricated using Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion ((PBF-LB) and Oerlikon MetcoAdd nickel powder, these single-piece suppressors highlight additive manufacturing’s role in defense hardware.

The Huntersville plant uses laser powder bed fusion to build suppressors as one piece, benefiting from additive manufacturing’s design freedom and production efficiency. Powder production, printing and post-processing take place across Oerlikon AM’s global facilities, reflecting the company’s end-to-end additive capabilities.

“Unlike traditional suppressors that require complex, multi-part assemblies and often generate high back pressure, the 3D printed suppressors we manufacture are single-piece designs with significantly lower back pressure,” said Dan Haller, Head of Commercial at Oerlikon AM. Lower back pressure reduces gas blowback and limits operator exposure to carbon monoxide and lead, while lowering the risk of hearing loss and brain injury from repeated muzzle blasts. Field tests confirm these units are extremely durable, enhancing reliability and longevity in the field.

Batch of 3D printed metal suppressors. Photo via Oerlikon.

The additive manufacturing unit operates as part of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group and maintains global capabilities including powder production, design services, research and development, and finishing processes. Its additive workflow supports production runs ranging from prototypes to long-term series manufacturing, with applications in sectors such as aerospace and defense.

Oerlikon strengthens production capabilities in the U.S. and Switzerland

Oerlikon AM’s additive capabilities have expanded in the U.S through a strategic partnership with 3D Systems, formalized in 2023. The collaboration combines 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing platform with Oerlikon’s surface engineering expertise to accelerate production of complex, high-precision components for sectors like aerospace and semiconductors. As part of the agreement, Oerlikon integrated a DMP Factory 500 system at its North Carolina facility—its first U.S.-based unit of this model—supporting a certified end-to-end workflow for metal parts. The partnership was formed to streamline material qualification and reduce time-to-market for series production in critical applications.

In 2025, the company announced a CHF 40 million investment to establish Campus Reichhold, a consolidated innovation and production hub in Aargau, Switzerland. The facility is set to unify research, engineering, manufacturing, and customer service for high-performance surface technologies, including turbine coating systems for aerospace applications. Once operational in 2027, the site will support the development and validation of next-generation thermal spray coatings and laser-based technologies, such as Direct Energy Deposition, for extreme industrial environments.

Oerlikon Headquarters in Switzerland. Photo via Oerlikon.

AMAA 2025 is here. One event. Countless insights. Secure your space now.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows batch of 3D printed metal suppressors. Photo via Oerlikon.