October 2024 3D Printing Industry Review: Key Updates and Breakthroughs

3D printing news from October 2024 encompassed large-scale additive manufacturing in aerospace, groundbreaking advancements in sustainable technologies, significant strides in medical bioprinting, strategic corporate mergers, and ongoing debates in defense and policy. The industry continued to showcase its innovative potential and the complexities that accompany rapid technological advancements. Here, we detail the key events that shaped the 3D printing landscape.

Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing

In October, Rocket Lab made one of the month’s most striking announcements by deploying a 90-ton 3D printer—an automated fiber placement (AFP) machine from U.S.-based Electroimpact—to construct what it described as the “world’s largest” carbon composite rocket structures. At 39 feet (12 meters) tall, this system can lay down 328 feet (100 meters) of continuous carbon fiber per minute. The AFP machine accelerated the production of the Neutron launch vehicle’s major composite structures, including its 91-foot interstage and fairing, reducing a stage 2 dome’s build time from several weeks to a single day.

As Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, emphasized that this innovation was central to meeting the demands of Neutron’s inaugural launch scheduled for next year. Away from the Neutron rocket, the AFP system is already being used for panels, tanks, and assemblies in Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle,

Rocket Lab’s 90-tonne automated fiber placement (AFP) machine. Photo via Rocket Lab.

Consumer and Automotive Applications

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Delft University of Technology unveiled a groundbreaking 3D printing process known as Speed-Modulated Ironing (SMI). This single-material, dual-nozzle FDM technique demonstrated up to ten times less material waste compared to existing multi-material systems like the Bambu Lab X1-Carbon. The SMI method allows any multi-nozzle 3D printer to produce multiple shades, textures, and shapes within a single print job without the need for filament purging or spool switching.

By depositing a thermo-responsive filament at a low temperature with the first nozzle and using the second nozzle to “iron” the material at varying speeds, the team could modulate heat transfer to achieve intricate patterns and tactile variations. Mustafa Doğa Doğan, a co-author of the study, highlighted the technique’s potential to diversify the characteristics of 3D printed objects using a limited set of materials. Presented at the Association for Computing Machinery’s Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology, this innovation promises to enhance both the aesthetic and functional versatility of 3D-printed products, paving the way for more sustainable and efficient manufacturing practices.

Shaded blocks 3D printed using speed-modulated ironing. Photo via MIT and Delft University of Technology.

In the automotive sector, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continued to integrate additive manufacturing into its production processes. During the latest Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK) Members Forum, Luke Fox, JLR’s Additive Manufacturing Technical Specialist, detailed the company’s use of 20 industrial 3D printers at its Gaydon-based Additive Manufacturing Centre (AMC). These printers, primarily utilizing polymer powder bed fusion technology, enable JLR to produce functional prototypes and bespoke components efficiently.

Looking ahead, JLR plans to expand its metal 3D printing capabilities, exploring technologies like binder jetting and metal injection molding (MIM) to support higher-volume manufacturing applications. This strategic focus aligns with JLR’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions across its supply chain by 2039, utilizing additive manufacturing to minimize waste and enhance production efficiency.

JLR’s Additive Manufacturing Centre in Gaydon. Image via JLR.

Environmental Innovations and Medical Advancements

October also witnessed significant advancements in environmental sustainability through additive manufacturing. Researchers at the University of Bath developed 3D printed ceramic-infused lattice structures capable of removing up to 75% of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)—a persistent “forever chemical”—from water in under three hours. Fabricated using a VormVrij Lutum 5 extrusion-based clay 3D printer with an indium oxide-infused ink, these ceramic monoliths feature a cylindrical scaffold design that maximizes surface area for enhanced chemical absorption.

Dr. Liana Zoumpouli, a research associate at Bath’s Department of Chemical Engineering, emphasized the method’s efficiency: “We can remove these chemicals from water without using lots of energy.” The ability to regenerate the monoliths through thermal pyrolysis extends their lifecycle, achieving higher absorption rates over multiple cycles. This innovation offers a scalable and energy-efficient solution for water treatment facilities grappling with PFAS contamination, aligning with global efforts to ensure safe and clean water supplies.

The 3D printed ceramic monoliths. Photo via the University of Bath.

In the medical field, Frontier Bio announced significant progress in developing lab-grown lung tissue through bioprinting. By integrating additive manufacturing with the natural self-organizing properties of stem cells, Frontier Bio has created functional lung structures that replicate key components such as bronchioles and alveolar sacs. These bioprinted tissues demonstrate essential lung functions, including mucus production and beating cilia, providing a more accurate model for studying respiratory diseases like COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and COVID-19.

Victoria-Elisabeth Gruber, Head of Translational Research at Frontier Bio, stated, “There is an urgent need for more accurate models of lung tissue that allow us to test new therapeutics more effectively than with current methods.” This development not only promises to enhance drug testing and reduce reliance on animal models but also holds potential for future organ transplantation applications, addressing critical needs in patients with chronic respiratory diseases.

Progression from 3D bioprinted stem cells (left image) to autonomously maturing and branching into alveolar air sacs (middle and right images), showcasing the capabilities of 4D bioprinting. Photo by Frontier Bio.

Policy and Defense Developments

The debate over 3D printed firearms intensified in October, driven by Chicago’s lawsuit against Glock and the establishment of former President Biden’s Emerging Firearms Threats Task Force. The lawsuit accused Glock of profiting from the sale of handguns that could be easily converted into fully automatic weapons using 3D-printed auto sears, commonly known as “Glock switches.” These converters enable semi-automatic pistols to fire at rates exceeding those of standard military rifles, raising significant public safety concerns.

In an interview with 3D Printing Industry, Dr. Yannick Veilleux-Lepage, an Assistant Professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, provided insights into how far-right extremists exploit 3D printing technologies to access firearms. He noted that while the 3D-printed firearm community is diverse, its proximity to extremist ideologies poses risks of radicalization and misuse. Countries like Singapore and Canada have enacted stricter regulations on digital gun files and 3D-printed components to curb their proliferation. In contrast, the United States faces legal challenges due to First Amendment protections for computer code, complicating federal efforts to regulate 3D-printed firearms effectively.

Dr. Yannick Veilleux-Lepage. Photo via Dr. Yannick Veilleux-Lepage.

In other news, Stratasys continued its patent infringement lawsuits against Bambu Lab, alleging that the latter infringed on ten of its patents related to desktop FDM 3D printers. While Stratasys dropped charges against two additional defendants—Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd. and Beijing Yinhua Laser Rapid Prototyping and Mould Technology Co. Ltd.—the core allegations against Bambu Lab remain. This legal battle highlights the growing tensions between established OEMs and newer entrants offering competitive 3D printing solutions, potentially impacting intellectual property enforcement and innovation within the desktop 3D printing market.

Stratasys is seeking a jury trial through the two lawsuits it has filed against Bambu Lab. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

Industry Investments and Financial Movements

WOL3D India Limited (NSE: WOL3D) successfully completed its oversubscribed Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the National Stock Exchange’s Emerge platform in late September, with the momentum carrying into October. The IPO raised approximately ₹25.56 crore ($3.05M) through a fresh issue of 1.45 million shares and an offer-for-sale of 252K shares, receiving bids 374 times the available shares. Non-institutional investors led the demand, subscribing 749 times, signaling strong market confidence in India’s burgeoning 3D printing sector.

Rahul Chandalia, CEO of WOL3D, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support: “I am more committed than ever to driving innovation and delivering exceptional solutions that empower our clients and communities.” The proceeds from the IPO will be allocated towards working capital and debt repayment, enabling WOL3D to expand its operations and strengthen its presence in India’s rapidly growing 3D printing market. With a reported 69% increase in revenues and a 109% growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the fiscal year ending March 2024, WOL3D’s successful IPO underscores the investor confidence in its diverse product portfolio, including 3D printers, pens, and filaments, catering to sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, and medical applications.

WOL3D team at the NSE. Photo via WOL3D.

On the global front, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) moved closer to completing its high-profile acquisition of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), securing over 96% shareholder approval. Valued at $183 million, the deal still awaited regulatory clearance as of late October but indicated a wave of consolidation in additive manufacturing. Nano Dimension had also announced plans to acquire Markforged for $115 million, aiming to merge multiple 3D printing technologies—from electronics to metals—into a single, larger corporate group. Some Desktop Metal investors expressed concerns, given the company’s stock had traded as high as $20 but had since fallen significantly. Nonetheless, CEO Ric Fulop described the merger as the best path to stabilize finances and advance Desktop Metal’s technology pipeline, which includes single-pass jetting and other metal 3D printing offerings.

Desktop Metal’s binder jet 3D printing technology. Photo via Desktop Metal.

