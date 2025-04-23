ÖBB Strengthens Digital Spare Parts Strategy with 3D Spark Partnership

Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) has entered into a two-year enterprise agreement with German software company 3D Spark, formalizing their previous collaboration into a long-term strategic partnership. The agreement aims to further integrate 3D Spark’s platform into ÖBB’s digital warehouse system, supporting more efficient spare parts management and streamlined procurement workflows.

“3D Spark combines technical expertise with a strong understanding of the rail industry,” said Patrick Klein, Application Engineer at ÖBB. “They’ve consistently delivered results and remained responsive to our needs. This long-term agreement reflects our confidence in them as a partner in advancing our spare parts and procurement strategy.”

ÖBB working in 3D Spark software. Photo 3D Spark.

Implementation and Impact

The extended partnership builds on ÖBB’s earlier use of 3D Spark’s software, which has supported automated Make-or-Buy decisions, supplier auto-quoting, real-time pricing, and large-scale spare parts analysis. A recent 3D Spark case study observed measurable improvements in operational efficiency and cost savings as a result of implementing the software.

As part of the new agreement, 3D Spark will introduce rail-specific AI models to analyze 2D technical drawings and will further integrate its platform with ÖBB’s SAP and Digital Warehouse systems. These developments are intended to enable more automation and support data-driven decision-making throughout the supply chain.

“ÖBB’s continued trust is a clear sign of the impact our solutions are making,” said Ruben Meuth, CEO and Founder of 3D Spark. “By combining detailed manufacturability assessments with real-time supplier pricing, we’re enabling more informed Make-or-Buy decisions and helping strengthen supply chain resilience in the rail sector.”

The new-generation Nightjet. Photo ÖBB.

Transport Sector Adopts 3D Printing

The transport sector has increasingly adopted 3D printing to enhance the production of spare parts and optimize supply chains.

In 2023, Global transport company MAN Truck & Bus (MAN) integrated Replique’s 3D printing technology into its production strategy. The partnership has seen the two companies collaborate to 3D print spare parts locally and on demand, removing the need for physical inventories.

Leveraging Selective Laser Melting (SLM), MAN and Replique successfully reproduced the 10 manifolds with just a 3D model and a manufacturing drawing. The entire process, from MAN’s inquiry to the delivery of ready-to-install parts, took about 7 weeks.

Elsewhere, Deutsche Bahn (DB), Germany’s national railway company, adopted Essentium, Inc. High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D printer and high-performance materials to produce 3D printed train parts and tools.

Featured image shows the new-generation Nightjet. Photo ÖBB.