Oak Ridge National Laboratory Launches “Most Advanced” Dataset for 3D Printing Monitoring

The US Department of Energy (DoE)’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has unveiled its “most advanced dataset to date,” designed to improve quality control in laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) additive manufacturing. Named the Peregrine dataset, it links real-time printing observations with final part performance, offering insight into defect formation and process outcomes.

Produced at the Department of Energy’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF), the Peregrine build comprises 64 cylinders, each approximately 15 mm in diameter and 102 mm in height. Researchers incorporated spatter-generation blocks to study how molten particles contribute to lack-of-fusion pores and fatigue performance. This release builds on previous Peregrine datasets dating back to 2021, including labeled layer-wise imaging for anomaly segmentation and co-registered in-situ/ex-situ datasets with tensile test results on 316L stainless steel.

ORNL researchers Luke Scime and Zackary Snow use the Peregrine software to monitor and analyze components in 3D printing. Photo via ORNL.

Peregrine System and Anomaly Detection

The Peregrine system, publicly announced in 2020, applies deep learning to enhance quality monitoring. It leverages ORNL’s Dynamic Multilabel Segmentation Convolutional Neural Network (DMSCNN) to process layer images and sensor data streams for pixel-wise semantic segmentation. This enables near real-time detection of anomalies such as edge discontinuities, recoater interactions, and texture shifts.

Per-layer anomaly masks are stacked into three-dimensional “anomaly maps,” supporting both operator decisions and digital qualification workflows. Multi-sensor fusion, combining visible, NIR, and melt-pool thermal emissions, further enhances detection of subsurface flaws, as demonstrated in collaboration with RTX.

The dataset is a key part of ORNL’s Digital Factory initiative, which integrates sensing, analytics, and model-based qualification systems for data-driven manufacturing.

The ORNL’s Sunjin Kim 3D printing using a ‘vitrimer.’ Photo via Genevieve Martin/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy.

Driving Standardization and Open Data in AM Research

ORNL’s Peregrine dataset reflects a broader push toward standardization and open, multi-modal monitoring datasets in AM research.

Similar initiatives include a 2019 database developed by EIT Digital, the digital innovation and education arm of the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT), supporting the creation of a 3D printing database aimed at helping manufacturers identify potential time and cost savings and encouraging broader adoption of 3D printing over conventional methods.

The database, developed by Aalto University in Finland, is being integrated as a plugin for 3D data expert software from industrial partner DeskArtes. Siemens, a global manufacturing and 3D software developer, contributed knowledge graphs to ensure logical links between all collected data, enhancing usability and decision-making.

Additionally, in 2023, Replique launched a comprehensive, open-access material database for 3D printing. Backed by trusted material partners such as Arkema, Evonik and DyeMansion, the platform aims to simplify material selection for additive manufacturing projects. Traditionally, this process has been labor-intensive and reliant on manual research. Replique’s database provides an intuitive interface that allows users to quickly identify the most suitable materials for their specific applications, saving time and resources while ensuring that components meet required material standards.

