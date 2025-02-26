NYES Integrates Stratasys J850 TechStyle Printer for Enhanced Fashion Design

The New York Embroidery Studio (NYES), a surface design studio specializing in embroidered designs and textile embellishments for high-profile events like the MET Gala, has integrated the Stratasys J850 TechStyle™, marketed as the world’s first additive manufacturing system designed for direct printing on textiles. This addition enables the studio to create detailed, tactile designs, improve workflow efficiency, and reduce material waste.

“The J850 TechStyle is an extraordinary addition to our capabilities. Our clients are thrilled by the possibilities this technology opens up—from high-end fashion to VIP and entertainment projects. Combining the precision of 3D printing with our expertise in embroidery allows us to push boundaries like never before,” said Michelle Feinberg, Owner and Creative Director of NYES.

Zehavit Reisin, Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions and Material Business at Stratasys, explained that a key advantage of the solution is its alignment with NYES’s focus on sustainable production. “By enabling on-demand manufacturing and reducing surplus inventory, this partnership demonstrates how new technologies can transform design studios and improve fashion industry processes,” said Reisin.

NYES announced that the J850 TechStyle printer will remain central to its offerings as the studio continues to integrate advanced technologies into its production processes. The studio also revealed plans to host open house events in 2025 to showcase the capabilities of 3D fashion printing to designers and clients.

3D Printed Lace. Photo via: Stratasys.

Stratasys J850 TechStyle Printer and Expansion of Capabilities

Stratasys has been a significant contributor to 3D printing in fashion for years. In 2022, the company launched the J850 TechStyle, a full-color PolyJet 3D printer. This printer allows fashion designers and manufacturers to create personalized designs for clothing, accessories, and footwear.

In 2024, Stratasys expanded the J850 TechStyle’s capabilities by introducing the Direct-to-Garment (D2G) feature. This update enables printing on a wide range of fabrics, such as denim, cotton, polyester, and linen. The D2G feature allows fashion brands to offer customized clothing solutions tailored to specific customer preferences and styles. Stratasys highlighted that D2G helps reduce material waste by repurposing existing garments into new, customized pieces, supporting sustainability within the fashion industry.

3D Printed Bejeweled Insects. Image via: Stratasys.

3D Printing’s Impact on Fashion Design and Sustainability

3D fashion printing is expanding the range of possibilities for designers, providing new tools and techniques that enhance durability, sustainability, and creativity in the industry.

A prime example is Flexora, a 3D-printed footwear project launched in 2024, which merges high-resolution printing technology with algorithmic design to create flexible, performance-oriented shoes. Developed by Global Architecture Studio SASI Studio under the direction of Naomi Kaempfer, Creative Director at 3D printer manufacturer Stratasys, the project prioritizes both comfort and functionality. The design features intricate high-definition patterns that enhance aesthetics, durability, comfort, and structural integrity.

Another standout project comes from a collaboration between students from Arts University Plymouth and Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML), who designed a 3D-printed dress inspired by Coccolithophores, plankton essential to the carbon cycle. The dress, titled The Plankton Lady, addresses ocean warming and acidification and is now part of The Box’s Planet Ocean exhibition.

Elsewhere, Coperni introduced its gel bag at Disneyland Paris, created using Rapid Liquid Printing (RLP), a technique developed by MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab. RLP fabricates objects directly within a gel suspension, enabling the creation of soft, stretchable, and durable designs. Made from recyclable platinum-cured silicone, the bag highlights how advanced manufacturing techniques can seamlessly blend with fashion design while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability.

