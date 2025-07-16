Nurol Makina and MetalWorm Validate WAAM for High-Performance Armored Vehicle Part

Nurol Makina, an armored vehicles producer, and MetalWorm, a robotic additive manufacturing specialist, have collaborated to successfully produce a key armored vehicle component using Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) technology. The part met all required standards after rigorous laboratory and field testing, demonstrating WAAM’s potential as an alternative manufacturing method for defense applications.

The component—approximately 8.5 kg—was manufactured using WAAM with steel wire feedstock and then machined to its final geometry using conventional subtractive techniques. It underwent both destructive and non-destructive testing and was installed on an armored vehicle for eight months of operational field trials. Post-test inspections showed no failures or damage, and the results were presented at the AMC Additive Manufacturing Conference Türkiye.

A key armored vehicle component using WAAM technology. Image via MetalWorm.

The study confirmed WAAM’s viability for high-performance and high-security use cases, such as armored vehicle parts. Mechanical and metallurgical evaluations support its application in prototype development and low-volume defense manufacturing, particularly where custom components and accelerated timelines are involved.

MetalWorm stressed it continues to explore WAAM’s capabilities beyond defense, actively partnering with companies in aerospace, space, energy, maritime, and machinery manufacturing. These collaborations include field testing of functionally critical parts, backed by performance data and ongoing research.

WAAM as an Industrial-Scale Alternative

Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing is gaining traction as a scalable, cost-efficient alternative to traditional manufacturing and other metal AM processes. It works by melting a continuously fed metal wire with an electric arc, creating parts layer by layer with high deposition rates and minimal waste. The method supports near-net-shape production, reducing the need for extensive post-processing while enabling complex, large-scale builds in a single operation.

Thanks to its adaptability, lower equipment investment, and design flexibility, WAAM is increasingly suited to industries that demand fast, reliable production of specialized parts—particularly in scenarios where conventional techniques fall short in terms of speed, material efficiency, or geometric complexity.

Robotic Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing. Image via MetalWorm.

Advances in WAAM Target Both Small-Scale Precision and Industrial Applications

In 2022, a team of researchers from NOVA University Lisbon developed a new form of WAAM that’s specifically designed for small parts and fine feature details. Named µ-WAAM, the high-precision 3D printing technology utilizes metal wire materials with a diameter of just 250µm. It aims to offer both precision and print speed, combining the resolution of powder bed fusion (PBF) with the deposition rates and material efficiency of traditional WAAM.

Elsewhere, German developer and provider of 3DMP metal 3D printers and technology provider GEFERTEC introduced its novel arc80X series, aiming to meet the growing demand for larger-scale 3D metal printing using WAAM. The GEFERTEC’s arc80X series combines metal inert gas welding with specialized CAM software and Sinumerik control architecture. The process offers high build rates and cost-effective material handling, making it suitable for industrial applications such as turbine component production in the energy sector.

