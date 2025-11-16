nScrypt Demonstrates Forward-Deployed 3D Manufacturing at Trident Warrior 2025

nScrypt, a Florida-based manufacturer of high-precision 3D printing and micro-dispensing systems, has demonstrated its field-ready manufacturing capabilities during Trident Warrior 2025, the U.S. Navy’s Fleet experimentation exercise. The event brought together more than 20 organizations to support the Joint Advanced Manufacturing Cell (JAMC), described as the largest distributed manufacturing effort in Department of Defense history.

As part of the trial, nScrypt deployed its nRugged system, a portable, high-precision 3D manufacturing platform engineered for austere and remote environments. The system was used to demonstrate point-of-need repairs, including printed circuit board restoration, showing how the technology can shorten turnaround times and improve readiness in disconnected or contested settings.

The nRugged FiT system. Photo via nScrypt.

“nScrypt is proud to help demonstrate what’s possible when advanced manufacturing moves from the lab to the field,” said Dr. Kenneth Church, CEO of nScrypt. “The nRugged proves that mission-ready manufacturing can happen anywhere, helping the Fleet stay operational and resilient wherever the mission takes them.”

FLEETWERX, a DEFENSEWERX innovation hub partnered with the Naval Postgraduate School’s Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE) facilitated the collaboration, connecting industry, government, and academic teams to transition emerging technologies such as nScrypt’s into operational use.

“Small businesses with innovative solutions play a key role in pushing the boundaries of advanced manufacturing in contested environments,” said Morgan Bower, Associate Director at FLEETWERX. “By putting the state-of-the-art in the hands of the warfighter today, their feedback helps inform innovation and increase readiness.”

Trident Warrior, directed by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, evaluates emerging technologies in live maritime environments each year, accelerating their adoption across the Fleet.

Navy and DoD initiatives reflect a rapid shift toward distributed, field-ready additive manufacturing capabilities.

Recent reporting shows the U.S. military accelerating its adoption of additive manufacturing across multiple programs. The U.S. Navy has outlined plans to install up to 100 large-format metal 3D printers and procure approximately 1,600 additively manufactured components annually by 2030. Analysis of the FY 2026 defense budget indicates roughly $3.3 billion in AM-related modernization initiatives, reinforcing the Department of Defense’s focus on distributed production and logistics resilience.

The Navy has also expanded its use of forward-deployed facilities, including a 3D printing center in Guam expected to reduce repair timelines from years to weeks by manufacturing components near the point of need. Similar developments are underway across the services, with Army units producing 3D printed parts in operational environments following NASAM training. At the industrial level, Navy shipbuilding stakeholders have noted that additive manufacturing is helping to reduce lead times for specific components by up to 95%, underscoring its growing role in fleet sustainment and modernization.

Featured image shows nScrypt company logo. Image via nScrypt.