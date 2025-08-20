NREL Harnesses Laser-Powered 3D Printing to Advance Marine Energy

The U.S. government research laboratory, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has installed a laser-powered metal 3D printer at its Flatirons Campus. The system can produce full-scale metal components for marine energy devices, enabling engineers to test designs that withstand the forces of waves, tides, and currents.

Harnessing these forces is essential for ocean energy devices, which could supply up to 60% of U.S. electricity if fully utilized. Even partial deployment could provide reliable power for coastal security, aquaculture, and maritime research. Despite this potential, marine energy deployment remains limited, partly due to the cost and time required to develop full-scale prototypes. This new 3D printing capability aims to address these challenges.

The new 3D printer and the lab researchers. Photo via NREL.

A Machine for Advancing Marine Energy

NREL previously operated desktop-sized 3D printers, but the new system—customized by Tennessee-based One-Off Robotics and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy—can produce near-full-scale structures up to one meter in length.

Researchers operate the printer using a robotic teach pendant, a handheld device similar to a highly advanced video game controller, which allows them to monitor the robotics and laser code and ensure high-quality metal parts. Unlike most conventional 3D printers, which operate on three axes, this system has eight axes, enabling it to produce larger volumes and a wider range of shapes.

NREL is also focused on selecting metals suited for harsh marine environments, including high salinity, strong currents, cold temperatures, and debris-laden waters. “We need to work with metals because of their strength and corrosion resistance,” said Paul Murdy, a mechanical engineer at NREL. Stainless steel is the primary material of choice. However, its casting and molding present difficulties.

Nevertheless, the printer’s 1.2-kilowatt laser reaches temperatures of at least 2,500°F—comparable to the hottest magma—melting the metal and depositing it layer by layer, quickly cooling and solidifying. Its ability to rotate and tilt allows the team to produce complex geometries that are difficult or impossible to achieve using traditional subtractive manufacturing. “For example, you could design tidal turbine blades to work under certain flow conditions,” Murdy explained.

Expanding Beyond Marine Energy

While advancing marine energy is the primary goal, the printer supports a wide range of applications. It can produce parts for shipping and naval vessels, spacecraft, heat exchangers, automobiles, and equipment for pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. “NREL is very unique,” Murdy said. “We often have very specialized needs for one-off components that we need manufactured.”

Charles Candon, NREL researcher, highlighted the efficiency gains. “There’s very little casting and forging in the United States right now,” Candon said. “With a system like this, you can get that part in a matter of days.”

The laboratory’s new 3D metal printer. Photo via NREL.

The printer also has the potential to reproduce components that were once common but are now rare or only manufactured overseas, such as hydropower steel runners, which can take years to source, according to the National Hydropower Association. Delays in obtaining these parts can lead to lost revenue for facilities and reduced energy availability for local communities.

AM Enhances Renewable Energy

AM has experienced increased adoption within the energy sector, amid ongoing efforts to scale sustainable and renewable alternatives to fossil fuels.

In 2024, it was announced that the US Department of Energy (DOE)’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is 3D printing hydropower dam components. The large metal runners rotate and convert the movement of water into electricity. Called Rapid RUNNERS, the project will receive $15 million from the DOE over three years. Currently, hydropower turbines are almost exclusively manufactured outside the United States. ORNL hopes its initiative will revitalize American manufacturing and re-shore clean energy production to the US.

Elsewhere, Californian Renewable energy firm Sperra received funding from the US and German governments to advance its 3D printed subsea pumped storage hydropower (SPSH) technology. The company’s 3D printed concrete spheres sit on the sea floor and generate electricity by pumping water to power a turbine. The resulting energy can be stored underwater near cities and released when needed. This process does not rely on critical battery materials constrained by supply chains, offering a sustainable solution for local electricity generation for coastal cities.

