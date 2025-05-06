Now ‘Creativity is Flexible’ with Recreus filaments

Spanish 3D printing materials producer Recreus has developed a line of flexible 3D printing filaments aimed at moving AM beyond prototyping and into reliable product manufacturing.

All manufacturing takes place in Spain under ROHS and REACH compliance. The company prioritizes waste reduction and the use of recycled or renewable materials wherever possible. Its name, short for Recycle, Create, Use, reflects this ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The Spanish company first gained recognition with Filaflex, the first thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) filament ever developed for fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printers. To demonstrate its potential, Recreus produced a fully flexible pair of sneakers using a standard desktop 3D printer. According to the company, these weren’t one-off designs but a demonstration that flexible filaments could support functional, wearable products.

“We didn’t just launch a filament. We launched a movement. We created Filaflex, printed our own flexible sneakers in 2012, and showed the world what was possible with FDM. It was a statement, a spark, and the start of something much bigger.” said Ignacio García, Founder & CEO of Recreus.

Close-up of the iconic 3D printed sneakers made with Filaflex 82A in 2012. Image via Recreus.

Expanding the Filaflex material range

Founded in 2013, Recreus has continued to build on that idea by expanding the Filaflex range. The series now includes four Shore hardness levels: 60A, 70A, 82A, and 95A. Each grade is designed for specific performance requirements. Filaflex 60A is the softest and most elastic, suitable for high-flex applications.

Meanwhile, Filaflex 95A offers greater structure, making it a better fit for general-purpose parts. All grades are engineered for strong layer adhesion, rebound, and durability, making them suitable for industries such as healthcare, fashion, sports, and robotics.

To meet more specialized demands, the materials producer has developed additional formulations based on its core materials. Available in standard and 95 versions, Filaflex Foamy introduces a foam-like structure ideal for orthopedic insoles, protective padding, and other shock-absorbing applications.

Filaflex 95 Foamy spool, Recreus’ advanced flexible filament specially formulated for FDM 3D printing of insoles. Image via Recreus.

For users working in electronics or smart wearables, Conductive Filaflex combines flexibility with electrical conductivity, enabling the 3D printing of wearable sensors, low-voltage circuits, and functional electronics. These variants expand the range of Filaflex use cases, bridging technical and consumer applications.

Sustainability is also embedded in Recreus’ product development. Made from 100% recycled content, Reciflex, supports circular economy efforts by giving waste materials a new purpose. The materials company has also partnered with Balena to develop the Balena.Filaflex compostable, bio-based filament intended for sustainable fashion and accessories.

Moreover, Filaflex Purifier takes a different approach by incorporating photocatalytic compounds that react with sunlight to capture and mineralize carbon dioxide. Together, these options give manufacturers a choice of environmentally responsible materials without compromising performance.

For parts that demand added durability, the company offers a rubber-based SEBS filament. This material provides flexibility along with high resistance to chemicals, heat, and moisture. It is commonly used in industrial gaskets, seals, and housings. Its compatibility with sterilization methods also makes it suitable for reusable medical components.

Recreus has also worked to support the needs of design-focused users. Working with Footwearology, a footwear-focused lab and education center, the company launched the Footwearology Color Palette Edition. This limited series features pastel tones including Azure, Mint, Oat, Lavender, and Dusk. The collection gives designers more aesthetic flexibility when developing wearable products that combine function and visual appeal.

Resources powering flexible 3D printing

To help customers work effectively with flexible materials, Recreus redesigned its website to serve as a complete technical resource. The site includes tested print settings such as temperature ranges, print speeds, and bed adhesion methods for each filament. It also features step-by-step tutorials, troubleshooting guides, and usage manuals to help users get the most out of each material.

A dedicated section titled “Scientists Articles” highlights academic research involving Recreus materials in areas like robotics, medicine, and environmental science. Case studies further illustrate how Filaflex is being applied in real-world settings, including custom orthotics and 3D printed fashion.

In addition to materials and resources, Recreus offers hands-on support for its B2B customers. This includes guidance on material selection, prototyping assistance, and training programs to help teams master flexible printing. Customer feedback plays a direct role in shaping product development, creating a feedback loop between use and innovation.

Recreus at Formnext 2024. Photo via Recreus.

Recreus materials are now used across a wide range of sectors. In healthcare, they are applied to orthotics, braces, prosthetics, and wearable medical devices. Footwear manufacturers use them to print complete shoe assemblies, from uppers to outsoles, with color options available for custom branding.

In the automotive industry, the materials are used for elastic seals and components that must resist chemicals and mechanical stress. In defense, they help reduce weight in impact-absorbing gear. Robotics companies use them for flexible joints and actuators that require consistent motion and strength. In entertainment, the materials support wearable products used in cosplay, sports, and performance gear.

To support future materials development, Recreus has partnered with global petrochemical company Repsol. This alliance focuses on creating new polymers and smart materials that meet evolving technical requirements while aligning with sustainability goals, strengthening Recreus’ R&D capabilities and expanding its long-term material offerings.

By controlling production, growing its flexible material portfolio, and supporting professional users, Recreus shows how flexible 3D printing can scale in real-world manufacturing.

Featured image shows a 3D printed sneaker made with Filaflex Foamy. Photo via Recreus.