Now always in stock with Würth Additive’s Digital Inventories Services

At this year’s Additive Manufacturer User Group (AMUG) Conference, Würth Group’s subsidiary Würth Additive Group, has introduced its latest offering, Digital Inventory Services (DIS).

The newly introduced platform securely transmits intellectual property globally, improving quality assurance processes and facilitating the prompt, controlled distribution of OEM parts. According to the company, this product demonstrates the seamless integration of 3D printing technologies into a comprehensive digital supply chain platform. On a global scale, Würth’s emphasis on comprehensive digital inventory management systems reflects a strategic move to complement its vendor-managed inventory programs and software solutions.

AJ Strandquist, CEO of Würth Additive Group, said, “We’re committed to delivering reliable and impactful digital supply chain solutions. With a straightforward implementation process, cost-effective options, and comprehensive support, our mission is to empower businesses in the industrial sector to leverage digital inventory effectively. Most importantly, our goal is to make global supply chain just a little easier to manage.”

Ed Tackett, Additive Manufacturing Lead Technologist, Würth Additive Group, and AMUG Awarded DINO, at AMUG Expo during DIS Global demo. Photo via Würth Additive Group.

Würth Additive expands from prototyping to inventory solutions

Beginning in 2017, Würth initiated its foray into additive solutions, focusing on incorporating rapid prototyping and production tools into its supply chain management services. The launch of DIS offers pilot program customers the opportunity to develop customized digital inventory solutions by leveraging Würth’s expertise in vendor-managed inventory programs.

Larry Stevens, Executive Vice President of Würth Industry for Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Americas, underscored the practical advantages of DIS, highlighting its potential to improve inventory management directly within manufacturing facilities. Strandquist expressed appreciation for the Würth Group’s investment in advancing inventory management tools and the additive manufacturing community’s support during DIS development. He stated that announcing DIS at AMUG aimed to address immediate industry needs while encouraging growth and innovation.

Away from the product launch, Würth Additive Group had previously inked an agreement with Kurtz Ersa for the distribution of its Alpha 140 metal PBF-LB 3D printer, marking an expansion in the company’s array of additive manufacturing offerings. This partnership aimed to bolster Würth Additive Group’s capacity to support high-end production by introducing Kurtz Ersa’s exclusive Perfect Angle Printing technology to the American market.

AJ Strandquist, CEO, Würth Additive Group, at AMUG Expo during DIS Global demo. Photo via Würth Additive Group.

Use of digital inventories for AM on the rise?

By introducing digital inventories, companies can facilitate the adoption of additive manufacturing in new industries or applications, thereby expanding the market for additive manufacturing technologies. Additionally, the digital nature of these inventories allow for greater flexibility in inventory management, enabling companies to adapt quickly to changing demand or production requirements.

As a result, the OMNIplus 3D printable spare part digital inventory, developed collaboratively by Wibu-Systems, Farsoon Technologies, and Daimler Buses was showcased at Formnext 2022. Enabling bus operators of Daimler and Setra buses vehicles to procure and print various consumables, this online platform ensures secure transactions through CodeMeter. With over 40,000 parts sourced from Daimler Buses’ catalog, buyers can conveniently access a wide selection, enhancing flexibility in their purchasing process.

Previously, German 3D printing software provider 3YOURMIND introduced its Digital AM Inventory module to manage 3D files and manufacturing data efficiently. This addition to the 3YOURMIND workflow software aims to streamline production processes and provide a cost-effective alternative to conventional physical warehouses for storing parts.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows AJ Strandquist, CEO, Würth Additive Group, at AMUG Expo during DIS Global demo. Photo via Würth Additive Group.