Novenda Technologies Secures $6.1 Million to Scale High-Precision Dental 3D Printing Solutions

Novenda Technologies, a Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer, has secured $6.1 million in Series A funding to accelerate the development and commercialization of its advanced multi-material 3D printing platform for dental applications. The company aims to transform the dental industry by delivering more affordable, aesthetically refined, and higher-quality solutions through AM manufacturing.

The funding round was led by Brightlands Venture Partners, with participation from Belgium’s KBC Focus Fund, the Dutch Borski Fund, the Dutch Limburg Business Development Fund/LIOF, a group of angel investors, and an Innovation Credit from RVO.

“As lead investor, Brightlands Venture Partners is proud to support Novenda Technologies in this next phase of growth,” said Olga Goor, Investment Manager at Brightlands Venture Partners. “Their multi-material jetting technology is a breakthrough in digital dentistry, enabling scalable, high-precision manufacturing with minimal waste and post-processing. This innovation not only sets a new quality standard for dental products but also enhances affordability of dental care for patients that are unable to afford alternatives currently available in the market.”

Novenda’s Path to Market

Founded in 2019 by Klaas Wiertzema, Petra Doelman, and Joost Anne Veerman, Novenda Technologies developed its printing system in close collaboration with dental professionals and stakeholders. The team conducted market research and consultations with dentists and technicians to ensure the platform met practical clinical and lab requirements.

By 2021, Novenda reached a key milestone with the installation of its first 3D printer at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, successfully producing its first multi-material print using proprietary software and in-house developed materials. In 2023, Novenda completed a proof of concept demonstrating the production of night guards and dentures using its proprietary process, further validating its technology for real-world dental applications.

Novenda’s dentures with full color management. Photo via Novenda.

Novenda’s end-to-end platform allows for the production of dental devices that are more comfortable, natural-looking, and fabricated in a single print run. It seamlessly integrates rigid and soft materials alongside water-soluble supports that dissolve easily in tap water, eliminating the need for complex post-processing. This marks a departure from conventional methods, which often rely on manual assembly and multiple finishing steps.

Another innovation in Novenda’s platform lies in its smart print modes, which enable highly precise layer control without the use of mechanical rollers—overcoming a common limitation in other systems that leads to ink cross-contamination and limited color precision.

“The combination of water-soluble support and the absence of mechanical interventions to compensate for imprecisions ensures unprecedented long-term accuracy and eliminates the need for extensive post-processing,” said Klaas Wiertzema, CEO and co-founder. “This is particularly important in a world where dental technicians are becoming increasingly scarce and expensive.”

Novenda’s platform also features an advanced color management algorithm that produces unlimited color variations from just a few base shades, all while preserving the strength and durability of dental products. Capable of manufacturing up to 15 nightguards and 8 dentures per hour, it’s ideal for mid-sized to large dental labs. The LD100 printer requires a one-time purchase but works exclusively with Novenda’s proprietary materials, ensuring consistent quality and biocompatibility and driving ongoing material sales.

Novenda’s production printer. Image via Novenda.

Positive Industry Reception and Future Growth Ambitions

Initial responses from dental professionals have been favorable, with some noting the surface finish and aesthetic quality of Novenda’s printed products. Others have highlighted the potential of multi-material jetting to become a standard in dental manufacturing.

“Having an idea for a disruptive technology is just the beginning. Realizing this vision requires the right people, the right drive, and the right team spirit,” said Wiertzema. “At Novenda, we don’t just say that people are our most important asset – we live it. We are deeply committed to fostering a culture that stimulates and supports our team, ensuring that every member is motivated and empowered to achieve the extraordinary.”

Looking ahead, Novenda aims to enhance its platform to cover a wider variety of dental products and enter new markets where personalized mass production is essential. The company’s current priority is to increase adoption among dental laboratories in Europe and the United States, targeting the rising demand for efficient, high-quality dental solutions.

Recent Developments in Dental 3D Printing Technology

In March, Axtra3D, a developer of high-speed stereolithography (SLA) systems, introduced four new dental resins, expanding its portfolio of validated materials for the Lumia X1 printer. The new additions—NextDent Model Sand, Pro3dure Splint 19.1 AO/MSI, Pro3dure Denture 14.2, and Pro3dure Crown & Bridge—are now available with optimized print profiles, aimed at increasing accuracy and production efficiency for digitally manufactured dental models, splints, dentures, and restorations.

Separately, 3D Systems obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for its multi-material 3D printed denture solution, integrating NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and Base into a single monolithic appliance. The system leverages the company’s MultiJet Printing technology to enable high-volume production with minimal manual labor. This solution focuses on break resistance and material realism, providing an automated alternative to conventional denture fabrication. The clearance marks a step in 3D Systems’ expansion of its digital dentistry portfolio, which emphasizes automation, material integration, and throughput for restorative dental workflows.

