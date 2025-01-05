November 2024 3D Printing Industry Review: Key Updates and Breakthroughs

November 2024 was a transformative month in the 3D printing industry, marked by significant product launches, strategic corporate acquisitions, insightful market analyses, and noteworthy industry collaborations. Formnext Frankfurt 2024 served as a central stage for unveiling cutting-edge technologies, while data from CONTEXT highlighted a stark contrast between the booming entry-level 3D printer segment and a subdued industrial market. This review is a rundown of the month’s notable happenings.

Formnext 2024: Defining Innovations in Additive Manufacturing

In November, Formnext attendees were introduced to the CBAM 25 from Impossible Objects, marking its European commercial debut after a global unveiling in June. Built on Composite-Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM), the system offers speeds up to fifteen times faster than certain existing polymer 3D printing technologies. Company founder Robert Swartz indicated that the CBAM 25 printed a 60-micron layer every four seconds, targeting high-throughput markets like aerospace. CEO Steve Hoover reported strong interest from manufacturers seeking to produce high-strength parts without the warping or shrinkage challenges found in conventional methods.

A composite part 3D printed using the CBAM 25 in just 10 seconds. Photo via Impossible Objects.

November also saw Prusa Research launch the CORE One, a fully enclosed CoreXY 3D printer featuring active chamber temperature control of up to 55 °C. Designed to handle materials such as PLA and PETG behind a closed enclosure, the system integrated a 250×220×270 mm build volume with an exoskeleton design for increased rigidity. Josef Prusa emphasized the CORE One’s all-in-one versatility, which aimed to reduce the need for multiple specialized machines. Prusa Research planned to begin shipping in January 2025, with a conversion kit for MK4S owners following in March 2025.

The new Prusa Core One. Photo via Prusa Research.

At Formnext, nLight unveiled the Corona AFX-2000 beam-shaping laser intended to significantly enhance laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 3D printing. According to nLight, one aerospace and defense client had already used the AFX-2000 to 3D print aluminum components at three times the speed of typical large-format 3D printers. The laser’s dynamic beam-shaping technology allowed for ring-shaped profiles, which reportedly enabled high build rates while maintaining precision in the melt pool.

A render of a ring-shaped laser beam profile. Image via nLight.

Visitors exploring high-performance materials encountered Fiberthree’s F3 PA ESD filament. Developed through more than thirty formulations, it boasted a surface resistance of 10⁵–10⁷ Ω/cm—meeting DIN EN 61340-5 requirements—while delivering an 84 MPa tensile strength. The filament’s electrostatic discharge capabilities were expected to serve industries needing both conductivity and mechanical durability.

3D printed tray using F3 PA ESD filament. Image via Fiberthree.

Formlabs introduced its Creator Series, a safer, more affordable resin line for hobbyist LCD and DLP 3D printers. Priced at $45/kg, these resins avoided ACMO, a chemical often linked to harmful odors in budget photopolymer materials. The initial offerings, Tough Resin and Super Clear Resin, were validated for machines from Elegoo, Anycubic, and other desktop brands. This launch sought to give cost-conscious users greater material quality without incurring health or safety trade-offs.

Another highlight at Formnext was Renishaw’s updated RenAM 500 series metal AM system, augmented by TEMPUS technology. By allowing multiple lasers to operate simultaneously across the entire powder bed, build times could drop by up to 50%. Renishaw aimed these improvements at manufacturers in aerospace and automotive seeking higher throughput without sacrificing part integrity.

Renishaw has expanded its RenAM 500 series with the RenAM 500 Ultra. Photo via Renishaw.

Wayland Additive featured its NeuBeam process via the Calibur3 machine. Operating with a stabilized electron beam, NeuBeam minimized residual stress through a “hot-part” approach, simplifying powder removal. Wayland’s Head of New Technologies, Martyn Hussey, presented advancements in speed, stability, and powder morphology, emphasizing how these improvements could benefit industrial customers requiring consistent metallurgical properties.

The Calibur3’s powder bed. Photo via Wayland Additive.

Lastly, Sheffield-based Fyous demonstrated its PolyMorphic 28K, a mold-making system using 28,000 adjustable pins that formed custom molds in about 20 minutes. The company claimed this technique was up to fourteen times faster than using conventional 3D printing to fabricate molds, reducing both cost and storage overhead for applications such as vacuum forming, composite layup, or polyurethane molding.

Strategic Developments and Market Dynamics

Amid the flurry of Formnext news, Siemens announced the planned acquisition of Altair Engineering Inc. for approximately $10 billion in November 2024. CEO Roland Busch stated that the merger aims to integrate Altair’s advanced simulation and AI-driven computational tools with Siemens’ Xcelerator platform, creating the “world’s most complete AI-powered design and simulation portfolio.” Founder James Scapa highlighted the complementary strengths of both companies, emphasizing the enhancement of digital twin technologies and AI-based optimization for defense and industrial applications. Siemens projected an 8% increase in its digital business revenue, adding around €600 million to the €7.3 billion reported in FY 2023, and anticipated cost synergies of $150 million in EBITDA within two years post-acquisition. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Siemens’ Munich-based corporate headquarters. Photo via Siemens.

On the materials front, KIMYA, the additive manufacturing materials subsidiary of the ARMOR GROUP, ceased filament production and withdrew from the 3D printing market in November 2024. Hubert de Boisredon, Chairman and CEO of ARMOR GROUP, announced the closure, citing weaker-than-expected market growth and the economic crisis, which led to declining sales of new machines. KIMYA had invested around €15 million since its 2017 launch and supplied high-performance filaments to companies like Stratasys, Ultimaker, and AON3D. The exit affected 15 employees, who would receive support to transition to new opportunities; The decision followed similar strategic withdrawals by companies such as BASF.

Close up of Kimya’s PEKK filament next to 3D printed PEKK object. Photo via 3DGence.

November’s market data from CONTEXT revealed an explosive 65% year-over-year growth in shipments of entry-level 3D printers for Q2 2024, now accounting for 48% of global 3D printer revenues. This surge was predominantly driven by Chinese manufacturers, with Creality, Bambu Lab, AnyCubic, and Elegoo collectively representing 94% of all sub-$2,500 3D printer shipments. Bambu Lab achieved an unprecedented 336% shipment growth, securing 26% of the global entry-level market share, while Creality maintained the largest share at 47%. In contrast, the industrial 3D printer segment experienced a 25% year-over-year decline, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of reduced shipments. CONTEXT attributed this stagnation to high interest rates and delayed capital expenditures, which hampered investments in large-scale additive manufacturing systems. Chris Connery, VP of Global Analysis at CONTEXT, noted that affordability and advanced features fueled consumer-level adoption, while industrial segments awaited more favorable economic conditions for a rebound in 2025.

3D printer system revenues and growth by price class. Image via Context.

Recognizing Leadership and Collaboration

In November, Joe Allison, Principal of 3D Ventures and CEO of Gentle Giant Studios, was awarded the AMUG Innovators Award in November 2024, recognizing his 34-year career in additive manufacturing. Allison’s contributions include leading significant advancements in stereolithography and selective laser sintering through his roles at Solid Concepts and Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. Under his leadership, Solid Concepts became the first third-party supplier to Boeing for flight-certified SLS parts and promoted Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) for prototyping and production. AMUG President Shannon VanDeren praised Allison’s impact on the industry, while Bruce LeMaster, AMUG’s Director at Large, highlighted Allison’s mentorship and pioneering efforts in developing automated support generation software.

Joe Allison, CEO of Gentle Giant Studios and recipient of the 2025 AMUG Innovators Award. Photo via AMUG.

Meanwhile, SME and America Makes announced their strategic partnership to co-locate the Spring Technical Review and Exchange (TRX) with RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit, scheduled for April 8-10, 2025. This collaboration aims to unite key leaders and stakeholders from aerospace, defense, and consumer goods sectors, fostering deeper connections and accelerating the adoption of next-generation additive manufacturing technologies. John Wilczynski, Executive Director of America Makes, emphasized the partnership’s role in driving innovation by bringing together industry experts, researchers, and practitioners under one roof. Steve Prahalis, COO of SME, highlighted the benefits of consolidating these events to facilitate the exchange of ideas and exposure to diverse additive manufacturing applications. This strategic move leverages Detroit’s strong manufacturing heritage, aiming to enhance the defense sector’s manufacturing capabilities through additive technologies.

America Makes and SME logos. Photo via SME.

Conversely, Formnext Chicago 2025 was postponed due to scheduling conflicts with RAPID + TCT 2025 and the AMUG Conference, along with ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Sascha Wenzler, Vice President at Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH, explained that the decision aimed to avoid the clash of major industry events, ensuring better alignment with exhibitors’ commitments and market needs.

Leading Formnext Chicago organizers on the Formnext Stage at IMTS 2024. Image via Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH.

Global Trends and Emerging Challenges

November also underscored China’s growing role in AM, as consultant Dirk Simon presented insights on China’s globalization of additive manufacturing at the Mobility Goes Additive Annual Meeting. Simon, with extensive experience working with Chinese AM companies like Farsoon Technologies, Bambu Lab, and Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), highlighted China’s significant advancements in reducing AM part costs through innovations such as multi-laser setups, closed-loop powder handling, and user-friendly machine designs. He noted that Chinese firms are now entering large-scale series production, with companies like BLT exporting metal parts to major aerospace firms like Airbus. Simon emphasized the importance of Western companies forming partnerships with Chinese AM firms to leverage their cost-effective production capabilities while navigating cultural and technical challenges. He recommended robust purchasing processes, including benchmarking, acceptance tests, and comprehensive contract clauses, to mitigate risks associated with supply chain interruptions and intellectual property concerns.

Dirk Simon Presentation at Mobility Goes Additive 2024. Photo via Dirk Simon

