Novel 3D Printed CBD Suppository Improves Therapeutic Outcomes

Researchers at the Beijing Institute of Radiation Medicine have unveiled a novel cannabidiol (CBD) hollow suppository (CHS) produced via 3D printing. This innovative device aims to address the limitations of oral CBD formulations, which suffer from a high first-pass metabolism and low bioavailability. The CHS features an outer curved hollow shell packed with CBD and an inner spring, engineered to enable effective rectal administration without impeding normal bowel movements. Early preclinical tests suggest this approach may offer improved systemic delivery of CBD, potentially enhancing therapeutic outcomes for epilepsy.

The innovative suppository combines advanced materials and precise 3D printing techniques. A thermoplastic urethane spring, manufactured using fused deposition modeling, serves as the internal support. This spring is then enclosed within a CBD-loaded outer shell, which is molded using a 3D printed metal form filled with a blend of polyvinyl alcohol, polyethylene glycol, and CBD. The hollow architecture of the CHS minimizes contact with fecal matter, reducing the risk of premature expulsion and ensuring sustained drug release over approximately five hours. This design distinguishes itself from traditional suppositories, which often break down quickly and require frequent re-administration, particularly in patients with irregular bowel patterns.

A multidisciplinary team including Meng Wei, Dongdong Liu, Hua Xie, Yingbao Sun, Yubao Fang, Lina Du, and Yiguang Jin conducted the study. Affiliated with the Beijing Institute of Radiation Medicine and the China Rehabilitation Science Institute, the researchers initiated their work in mid-2024 and published their findings in early 2025. Using a rat model of epilepsy induced by lithium-pilocarpine, they demonstrated that the CHS delivery method effectively alleviated neurological damage and reduced inflammatory responses. Additionally, the suppository modulated gut microbiota favorably, increasing populations of beneficial bacteria like Lachnoclostridium and Akkermansia. These results underscore the CHS’s potential to improve both neurological and gastrointestinal health in epilepsy treatment.

Graphical abstract. Image via Science Direct.

Cannabis and 3D Printing Developments

In 2021, A Swedish-Greek research team recently developed an AI-driven algorithm to create customized 3D printed CBD tablets. This algorithm uses patient-specific data—such as weight and dosage requirements—to design orodispersible films and melting capsules. Produced with a MakerBot Replicator 2X, these tablets can be tailored for precise release profiles and dimensions, dissolving rapidly to release over 90% of their CBD content within ten minutes. Such advancements illustrate the convergence of AI and 3D printing in crafting personalized cannabis-based medications, potentially reducing misuse by optimizing dosage and administration routes for each patient.

Also in 2021, Canadian researchers from McMaster University and the University of Waterloo have similarly applied 3D printing to cannabis-related health research. They developed an in-vitro exposure system (IVES) using a Formlabs Form 2 printer. This multi-chamber lung model replicates inhalation and dispersion of cannabis smoke, allowing a detailed study of its effects on human lung tissue. When exposed to research-grade hashish, the system demonstrated significant impairment in epithelial cell function, aligning with concerns about respiratory risks from cannabis smoking. By open-sourcing the IVES design, these scientists aim to lower barriers for toxicological research, fostering broader investigation into the health impacts of inhaling cannabis and potentially guiding public health policy.

Featured image shows the Canadian scientists’ 3D printed IVES. Image via the ERJ Open Research journal.

