Nothing Phone 3D printing contest in new Prusa challenge

A new contest is underway, inviting designers and 3D printing enthusiasts to create custom accessories for the CMF Phone 2 Pro, a modular smartphone from CMF by Nothing.

Organized in partnership with Czech based 3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research, the contest focuses on designs that enhance the phone’s appearance, functionality, or usability. Open for another 22 days, the contest allows each participant to submit up to five entries.

At the time of writing, 225 submissions have been received. Designers are encouraged to develop back covers, attachments, or other accessories that align with the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s structure. The phone features visible screws and a universal adaptor, making it compatible with a range of physical modifications.

“We’ve teamed up with our friends at Prusa to launch a design challenge built around CMF Phone 2 Pro and its all-new Universal Cover. The best of the best will be able to bring their design to life with a brand new CMF Phone 2 Pro and Original Prusa MK4S 3D printer. Plus more prizes up for grabs,” said the CMF team.

Phone Stand for CMF Phone 2 PRO. Photo via user GRZ Design/Printables.

“Make tech fun” with 3D printing

Entries may focus on convenience, additional features, or purely visual elements, but only accessories tailored to the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be accepted. General-purpose phone stands or unrelated designs do not qualify. To ensure accessibility, CMF has provided all the necessary files, measurements, and design references for those who don’t own the device.

Prizes for the Top Three Entries:

1st Place: Original Prusa MK4S Kit and CMF Phone 2 Pro

2nd Place: CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Buds Pro 2, and 1200 Prusameters

3rd Place: CMF Phone 2 Pro and 800 Prusameters

This isn’t the first time CMF by Nothing has involved the maker community. Last year, the brand collaborated with Chinese desktop 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab on a similar initiative focused on the CMF Phone 1. That contest, hosted on MakerWorld, asked designers to create custom components for the phone’s modular design. Participants had access to STEP files and technical specs to assist in the development of precise designs.

The 2024 contest recognized winners in three categories: Best Functional, Best-Looking, and Most Unexpected. Judges included creators from the 3D printing space such as 3D Printing Nerd and Unnecessary Inventions, along with Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis, who emphasized the company’s commitment to co-creation with its user base.

Building on that approach, the new contest continues CMF’s engagement with the design and 3D printing community, this time hosted on Printables.com, where users can find entry guidelines, design files, and current submissions.

The Ultimate Magnetic Camera Cage for CMF Phone 2 PRO. Photo via user 3D Kimba/Printables.

Shaping mobile accessories with 3D printing

With 3D printing increasingly shaping how mobile accessories are developed, companies have started turning to open design challenges and in-house production to rethink both customization and manufacturing.

Accessories company Incase and 3D printer manufacturer Carbon entered a multi-year R&D partnership to develop and mass-produce 3D printed mobile device protectors using Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology. As part of the deal, Incase gained access to 20 Carbon M2 printers, proprietary software, and exclusive rights to co-brand products made with the process.

The protectors were designed with complex lattice structures and new elastomers that offer enhanced impact protection in a lightweight form. This partnership also streamlined design and production, enabling faster iteration, reduced prototyping, and on-demand manufacturing

Elsewhere, Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer Ultimaker kicked off a contest inviting users to design accessories for the OnePlus One smartphone and share them on Youmagine. In just a week, the platform saw a wave of submissions, with several downloadable designs quickly appearing online.

To make things interesting, Ultimaker offered participants a chance to win either an Ultimaker 2 or a OnePlus One. Once the entry period ended, the public helped narrow down the field by voting for their favorites. From those finalists, judges from both Ultimaker and OnePlus chose the top three winning designs.

